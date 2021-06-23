The 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge Eracing Competition Returns (Photo: Business Wire)

Cancel
Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (LOGI) - Get Report and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and McLaren Racing today announced a new-look to the G Challenge eracing competition to excite racers and race fans around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005291/en/

For motorsports enthusiasts and amateur drivers, the official 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing season will start on July 1st, 2021 and will feature several new additions and challenges. The tournament will expand to include three divisions: Open Wheel, Stock Car and Sport Car Racing. In this fourth year, G Challenge will be played on the iRacing and Assetto Corsa Competizione games, and will culminate with the Grand Finale January 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.

This year's three division winners of the 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge will earn a four-day all-expenses paid trip to London, a behind-the-scenes experience of the McLaren Technology Centre, coaching with McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, and a VIP experience at the 2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

In celebration of this year's new look, Logitech G and McLaren will host a celebrity Pro-Am race on 7 July, where celebrities will form two teams to compete in a Stock Car and Open Wheel race. American racing driver William Byron and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will captain and draft their respective teams. Additional celebrities include rapper, singer, and songwriter A$AP Ferg, Arrow McLaren SP racing driver, Felix Rosenqvist, American race car driver and NASCAR pit reporter, Parker Kligerman and Indianapolis 500 Champion from Brazil, Tony Kanaan.

"The success of G Challenge 2020 was underscored by an effort to continue entertaining motorsport fans," said Jim Hoey, head of G Challenge at Logitech G. "This year we will return with new formats, multiple game titles and a monthly schedule of broadcasted races that will continue to excite race fans around the world."

"McLaren Racing embraced Logitech McLaren G Challenge as a way to keep racing fans entertained, but we quickly realised it was an opportunity to collaborate with Logitech G in an industry that continues to explode," said Lindsey Eckhouse, Director, Licensing, Ecommerce and esports at McLaren Racing. "G Challenge is in a class of its own, delivering an opportunity for amateur drivers and motorsports enthusiasts to compete and race like professionals. We look forward to another year of excitement and fun, building McLaren's presence in this space."

The top three racers from each division (Open Wheel, Stock Car and Sport Car) will earn an all-expenses paid trip to the Grand Finals Weekend to compete for the championship. The Grand Finals Weekend will be packed full of exciting activities, including a live on-track driving experience with exotic race cars, official meet and greets with professional drivers, athletes and other celebrities, and a chance at winning the McLaren Racing VIP Experience Grand Prize.

Registration for the online qualifiers are open now at LogitechGChallenge.com. For more information visit our blog or follow us on Instagram or Twitter.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times. McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US.

The team is contesting the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, and in the 2021 INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. In 2022, McLaren Racing will enter a new category of motorsport when it enters a team into Extreme E, the innovative all-electric off-road racing series.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks - made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005291/en/

