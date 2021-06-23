Cheryl Flake Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Listen up! This is a good one! Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Sunday to deliver a powerful Fourth of July message that everyone is needing to hear right now. “Happy birthday, America!” Matthew declares. “As we celebrate our Independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation. The day that kickstarted our revolution.” McConaughey then goes on to discuss how the last year’s “trip around the sun” was a “head-scratcher.” He also refers to Americans as “babies” who are actually going through puberty and will experience “growing pains” along the way. “This is good because we gotta keep learning,” he says. “We gotta keep maturing. We gotta keep striving and keep climbing. Why? Because the alternative sucks.”