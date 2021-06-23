Cancel
Cheryl Flake Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids/Children Name: Alexis, Austin, Tanner, Ryan, and Dallin. Cheryl Flake is an American lady, better known as the wife of an American politician, Jeff Flake. They have been together since their college days. Every man always dreams of having a supporting woman as his wife, and Jeff Flake got one of these women, Cheryl, who gave up her career just to support her husband in his political career. She has seen her husband through as he rose to become the senator of the United States while she managed business back home. She has always appeared in the eyes of the public because of the reputation of her husband.

