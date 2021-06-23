Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Nightside radio could help reveal exoplanet details

By Rice University
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe can't detect them yet, but radio signals from distant solar systems could provide valuable information about the characteristics of their planets. A paper by Rice University scientists describes a way to better determine which exoplanets are most likely to produce detectable signals based on magnetosphere activity on exoplanets' previously discounted nightsides.

phys.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Solar Physics#Radio#Exoplanets#Nightside#Rice University#The Astrophysical Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
CancerScience Daily

Gastrulation research reveals novel details about embryonic development

Helmholtz Zentrum München - German Research Center for Environmental Health. Scientists from Helmholtz Zentrum München revise the current textbook knowledge about gastrulation, the formation of the basic body plan during embryonic development. Their study in mice has implications for cell replacement strategies and cancer research. Gastrulation is the formation of...
AstronomyEos

Gap in Exoplanet Size Shifts with Age

Twenty-six years ago, astronomers discovered the first planet orbiting a distant Sun-like star. Today thousands of exoplanets are known to inhabit our local swath of the Milky Way, and that deluge of data has inadvertently revealed a cosmic mystery: Planets just a bit larger than Earth appear to be relatively rare in the exoplanet canon.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Collection of starshade research helps advance exoplanet imaging by space telescopes

BELLINGHAM, Washington, USA - The open access Journal of Astronomical Telescopes, Instruments, and Systems (JATIS) has published a special section on the latest science, engineering, research, and programmatic advances of starshades, the starlight-suppression technology integral to extra-solar and exoplanet detection. Section topics range from starshade programs and missions, to various...
Astronomyarxiv.org

A Pilot Radio Search for Magnetic Activity in Directly Imaged Exoplanets

We present the first systematic search for GHz frequency radio emission from directly imaged exoplanets using Very Large Array (VLA) observations of sufficient angular resolution to separate the planets from their host stars. We obtained results for five systems and eight exoplanets located at $\lesssim 50$ pc, through new observations (Ross 458, GU Psc, and 51 Eri) and archival data (GJ 504 and HR 8799). We do not detect radio emission from any of the exoplanets, with $3\sigma$ luminosity upper limits of $(0.9-23)\times10^{21}$ erg s$^{-1}$. These limits are comparable to the level of radio emission detected in several ultracool dwarfs, including T dwarfs, whose masses are only a factor of two times higher than those of the directly-imaged exoplanets. Despite the lack of detections in this pilot study, we highlight the need for continued GHz frequency radio observations of nearby exoplanets at $\mu$Jy-level sensitivity.
AstronomyEurekAlert

CHEOPS unexpectedly detects a unique exoplanet

Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) The exoplanet satellite hunter CHEOPS of the European Space Agency (ESA), in which the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) is participating along with other European institutions, has unexpectedly detected a third planet passing in front of its star while it was exploring two previously known planets around the same star. This transit, according to researchers, will reveal exciting details about a strange planet "without a known equivalent".
AstronomySpaceRef

Join Exoplanet Exploration: Citizens Help NASA Observe Other Worlds with Exoplanet Watch!

A new project invites amateur astronomers and citizen scientists to help NASA track, and perhaps even discover, planets orbiting distant stars. In collaboration with the American Association of Variable Star Observers, a new project called Exoplanet Watch allows observers with a modest backyard telescope and camera to trace the tiny, faint shadows cast by exoplanets, as these planets cross the faces of their host stars.
Astronomycarnegiescience.edu

$1.4 million grant will help fund groundbreaking instrument for understanding galaxy evolution and exoplanet atmospheres

Washington, DC—A team of Carnegie astronomers was awarded $1.4 million from the Heising-Simons Foundation to develop an ambitious and versatile infrared spectrograph for the Magellan telescopes at Carnegie’s Las Campanas Observatory in Chile that will enable breakthroughs in understanding cosmology, galaxy evolution, and exoplanet atmospheres. Spearheaded by instrument lead Nicholas...
Astronomyastronomynow.com

Hubble captures a colourful cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud

With engineers working to restore the Hubble Space Telescope to normal operation after a computer glitch, here’s a reminder of what the observatory has been bringing back to Earth over the past three decades: riveting, razor-sharp views of deep space targets. This image of NGC 330, an open star cluster in the Small Magellanic Cloud, was captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. It incorporates data from two studies, one focused on stellar evolution and the other on how large stars can become before exploding as supernovae. Discovered in 1826 by Scottish astronomer James Dunlop, NGC 330 is about 180,000 light years from Earth in the southern constellation Tucana.
PhysicsWired

Mathematicians Prove a 2D Version of Quantum Gravity Works

Alexander Polyakov, a theoretical physicist now at Princeton University, caught a glimpse of the future of quantum theory in 1981. A range of mysteries, from the wiggling of strings to the binding of quarks into protons, demanded a new mathematical tool whose silhouette he could just make out. “There are...
AstronomyColumbus Dispatch

Astronomy: We can learn a lot from celestial collision almost no one saw

In January 2020, there were fireworks in the sky, but almost no one on Earth noticed. The cosmic fireworks were considerable, from a collision of a black hole and a neutron star, but only detected by the most-sensitive listening devices on our planet. On Tuesday, two new detections of gravitational...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Many nearby Earth-size exoplanets could be hiding in plain sight

The universe is populated with stars that live in pairs, and these systems could mean double trouble for scientists wanting to find Earth-like planets. A team led by Katie Lester, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA's Ames Research Center, recently used ground-based high-resolution technologies to peer at points of light studied with NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) mission. The scientists found that, upon closer inspection, some of the would-be stars in the sample were actually binary stellar systems. In addition, the researchers found that stellar pairs may disguise Earth-like exoplanets from the watchful eyes of missions like TESS. Rocky worlds about the size of our own planetary home could therefore be hiding in plain sight, and may exist in greater numbers than once thought.
AstronomyWBTV

Astronomers discover record-breaking star as small as the moon but with more mass than the sun

(CBS News) - Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the “very special” star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Astronomers discover an oversized black hole population in the star cluster Palomar 5

"The number of black holes is roughly three times larger than expected from the number of stars in the cluster, and it means that more than 20% of the total cluster mass is made up of black holes. They each have a mass of about 20 times the mass of the Sun, and they formed in supernova explosions at the end of the lives of massive stars, when the cluster was still very young" says Prof Mark Gieles, from the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) and lead author of the paper.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

New fossil discovery just revealed the biggest land mammal ever to walk the Earth

Earth always finds new ways to surprise us, and the latest episode was just written in China, where a team of paleontologists has discovered what’s currently believed to be the largest land mammal ever to walk the Earth. It’s a new species of giant rhino that would have stood taller than any giraffe and would have been as big as six elephants. The fossilized skull of this Paraceratherium linxiaense (Linxia Giant Rhino) measures more than three feet long. BEST PRIME DAY DEALS: Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice… $24.99 Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa –...
SciencePopular Mechanics

Some Scientists Believe the Universe Is Conscious

Is the universe a conscious being, like a gigantic widely dispersed human brain?. Scientists have long questioned how consciousness and science mix. Two mathematicians have turned one theory into a crunchable math model. In upcoming research, scientists will attempt to show the universe has consciousness. Yes, really. No matter the...
WildlifeNew Scientist

Fish covered in tooth-like armour could help reveal how teeth evolved

A pet fish adorned with tooth-like scales is helping biologists tackle a longstanding debate about the origin of teeth, and explore how body structures can be lost and regained during evolution. The suckermouth armoured catfish is commonly found in pet shops and, unusually for a bony fish, has tooth-like structures...