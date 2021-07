On May 5, George Jung, the inspiration for the popular movie “Blow” starring Johnny Depp, passed away at the age of 78. Jung was an infamous cocaine smuggler who spent 20 years in prison because he ran drugs for the Medellin Cartel back in the 1970s and ’80s. His code name was “Boston George” and he was responsible for helping the drug lord Pablo Escobar touch down massive planes full of coke into the U.S.