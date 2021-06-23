Cancel
Huobi Makes Strategic Investment In Beyond Finance

By PR Newswire
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance is proud to announce a new, first-of-its-kind strategic investment from Huobi Ventures, a partner, supporter and industry driver within the DeFi space.

The partnership is special in that Beyond Finance is the first project to receive a multidimensional deal that will initiate investment, active support, strategic partnerships & advisory services from Huobi Ventures and HECO Fund.

Huobi Ventures joins other institutional investors backing Beyond Finance such as DuckDao, Spark Digital Capital, Consensus Capital, GBIC, Blocksync, Moonwhale Ventures, X21 Digital and OKEx Blockdream Ventures.

Huobi Ventures recently announced a $100 Million Fund dedicated to DeFi projects under its newly consolidated investment arm. Huobi will assist and advise Beyond Finance in creating a user-friendly decentralized synthetic asset platform.

Beyond's solution in offering a "multi-dimensional and easy-to-use and learn, for user experience" was one of the main strategies that was attractive for Huobi Ventures to commit a strategic investment.

"In fact, we have been reached out to by a lot of similar projects in DeFi, but clearly different from them, Beyond Finance stood out to us," Loki from Huobi Ventures explains.

  • HECO users will be able to access Beyond Finance as integration of Huobi Wallet & Heco Chain (Beyond's Hybrid Roll-up)
  • Introduction of the first synthetic HT Tokens (HTb) on Beyond Finance Platform.
  • Exclusive Staking Program benefits for HECO users.

Kenneth, Co-Founder & C.P.O at Beyond Finance said, "It is without doubt that retail interest in synthetic assets has been growing exponentially at a phenomenal rate. We are excited and grateful that Huobi joins us. Our partnership opportunities will ensure Beyond Finance becomes a leading decentralized synthetic asset trading protocol.

About Huobi Ventures & HECO FundHuobi Ventures is committed to further expanding the boundary of investment and M & A of Huobi in the world, focusing on emerging areas with future significance such as DeFi and NFT from the strategic level.

HECO Fund is one of the special funds of Huobi Ventures, which is mainly used to support the development of high-quality projects on the open platform and ecological chain of Huobi. At the same time, Heco fund will integrate various resources to support the development of DAPP in Heco ecology as much as possible, and provide the best support for the growth of DAPP by relying on the resources and flow accumulation of Huobi. It will also provide professional marketing support, roadshow support and ecological support for Heco's ecological projects.

About Beyond FinanceBeyond is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic financial products designed to suit the needs of the synthetic creator. These synthetic products can be made to track prices of underlying assets, such as currencies, commodities, stocks, exchange-traded funds and more.

These synthetic products are governed by the Beyond protocol and collateralized by BYN tokens. Deep liquidity is created for synthetic products through our automated market maker that is built on our protocol.

Kenneth Moon media@beyondfinance.io

Website Medium Litepaper

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-makes-strategic-investment-in-beyond-finance-301317808.html

SOURCE Beyond Finance

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
736
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
