Looking for a workout that will test you both mentally and physically? One of my favorites is a whistle drill. The idea is simple. As coach (back when we could meet in large groups), I’d assemble the team and tell them that when I first blew the whistle, they were to run fast — 5K pace, or a touch faster. When I blew it again, they were to recover until I blew it again for the start of the next repeat. (To make this easier to keep track of, I’d blow the whistle twice for “fast,” once for “slow,” and three times for “workout over.”)