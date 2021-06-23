Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brenntag To Acquire JM Swank And Thus Creates The Leading Food Ingredients Distributor In The North American Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

ESSEN, Germany, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brenntag (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today announces the acquisition of the US-located Storm Chaser Holding Corporation ("JM Swank") from Platinum Equity. The company is a leading distributor of food ingredients and reported sales of approximately USD 500 million in 2020. With an enterprise value of USD 304 million, this is a decisive step in expanding Brenntag's position in the North American Nutrition industry and a key acquisition aligned with Brenntag's M&A strategy.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Chief Executive Officer of Brenntag SE: "With JM Swank, we acquire a renowned leader in the North American market in the sector of food ingredients distribution. This strategic acquisition will double Brenntag's size in the Nutrition business in the region and thus creates the leading food ingredients and food process chemicals distributor in North America with approximately one billion US dollars in revenue. Nutrition is one of the defined focus industries in the Brenntag Specialties division. This acquisition is fully in line with our M&A strategy as it accomplishes key strategic objectives: acquiring companies generating a meaningful operating EBITDA contribution as well as targets accelerating growth of our Brenntag Specialties division."

The acquired company offers a highly diversified product portfolio of food ingredients such as spices, dairy, grain, sweeteners, fats & oils, texturants, flavors & colors, starches, cocoa, and inclusions. JM Swank's broad product line perfectly complements Brenntag's existing portfolio in the Nutrition industry.

Henri Nejade, Member of the Management Board of Brenntag SE and Chief Operating Officer Brenntag Specialties: "JM Swank has significant potential for continued future growth. The company provides Brenntag Specialties with an extended platform for strategic growth and strengthens our footprint in North America and the Americas as a region. With this acquisition we expand our portfolio, leverage logistics capabilities, and offer our customers an even more comprehensive range of services and products within the industry."

Closing of the acquisition is subject to certain contractual conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within Q3 2021.

Contact:

Press contact: Verena Blaschke Brenntag S Global Communications Messeallee 11 45131 Essen Germany Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-1213 E-Mail: global.communications@brenntag.de www.brenntag.com

Investor contact: Thomas Altmann Brenntag SE Corporate Investor Relations Messeallee 11 45131 Essen Germany Telephone: +49 (201) 6496-2102 E-Mail: IR@brenntag.de www.brenntag.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brenntag-to-acquire-jm-swank-and-thus-creates-the-leading-food-ingredients-distributor-in-the-north-american-market-301318102.html

SOURCE Brenntag SE

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
736
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Distributor#Market Value#North American#Platinum Equity#M A#Nutrition#Brenntag Specialties#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$7.3 Billion Subscription & Billing Management Global Market To 2026 - Featuring Aria Systems, SAP And Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Subscription & Billing Management Market (2021-2026) by Type, Solution, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Subscription & Billing Management Market is estimated to...
Posted by
TheStreet

Wildpack Closes Georgia Acquisition And Begins Planned Utilization Step-up

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 17, 2021, it has closed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of CraftPac, LLC (the " Georgia Facility") in exchange for cash consideration of US$2.15 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Affiliates Of Tenor Capital Management Company, L.P. Acquire Common Shares Of Gabriel Resources Ltd. In Connection With Repayment Of Convertible Note

This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - On June 30, 2021, affiliates of Tenor Capital Management Company,...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global $25 Million Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (Value, Volume) Market To 2026

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Application, Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market (CMIC) valued at...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ChampionX Announces Acquisition Of Scientific Aviation, Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation ("ChampionX" or the "Company") (CHX) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc., a market leader in site-specific and regional methane emissions monitoring solutions for continuous and periodic monitoring applications. "Our acquisition of Scientific Aviation further...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ShippyPro Secures $5 Million In Series A Funding From Five Elms Capital To Become The Only All-in-one Global Delivery Infrastructure For Ecommerce Companies

FLORENCE, Italy, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShippyPro, the leading provider of all-in-one shipping management software for global ecommerce merchants, today announced a $5 million funding round from Five Elms Capital. The Florence-based company has built a universal delivery technology that helps ecommerce brands increase delivery speed and efficiency, automate tracking and returns, and manage the complexity of cross-border shipping.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Tissue Paper Global Market To 2026 - By Product, Raw Material, Application, Distribution Channel And Region

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tissue Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global tissue paper market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Tissue papers are manufactured using the pulp of hardwood and softwood trees, water...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal To Acquire Welbilt For $24.00 Per Share

Ali Holding S.r.l. ("Ali Group"), one of the largest and most diversified global leaders in the foodservice equipment industry, today confirmed that it has submitted a definitive proposal and merger agreement to the Board of Directors of Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Report to acquire all outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24.00 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 3.5% to the Welbilt closing share price on July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to the July 5, 2021 definitive proposal, a premium of approximately 11.4% to the implied value of the all-stock transaction with The Middleby Corporation ("Middleby Transaction") as of July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to Ali Group submitting its proposal to Welbilt, and a premium of 53.6% to the closing share price on April 20, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcement of the Middleby Transaction.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

LED Traffic Signs And Signals Market Witnesses Emergence Of Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd. And Alphatronics NV As Key Market Players

Technavio has been monitoring the LED traffic signs and signals market and it is poised to grow by USD 164.98 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Shengdu To Accelerate Expansion Of Home Renovation Business

KE Holdings Inc. ("Beike" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that the Company, together with one of its Hong Kong subsidiaries, has entered into a definitive agreement with Shengdu Home Renovation Co., Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, "Shengdu" or the "Target") and all of its existing shareholders and subsidiaries, pursuant to which the Company agreed to acquire 100% equity interests in Shengdu from its existing shareholders, for a total consideration capped at RMB8 billion consisting of cash and equity, subject to a staggered acquisition arrangement and customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global RTD/High Strength Premixes Market Food and Beverages Industry Raises in 2021 Top Manufacturers |- Suntory Holdings, Diageo, Kirin Holdings

The global RTD/High Strength Premixes market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for RTD/High Strength Premixes market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Leading Independent Insurance Marketing Organization Introduces New Parent Brand, North American Insurance Services, And Promotes New Vice Presidents To Its Sales Executive Leadership Team.

FRISCO, Texas, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Insurance Services is the new parent company of North American Life Plans, North American Health Plans, and North American Advisors. The new corporate brand incorporates almost 15 years of experience and expertise in the insurance industry from its founder and Chairman of the Board, Eugene Woznicki and its President, Andy Dastur, CLU, CFP. It also positions the company to continue the explosive growth of the NALP, NAHP, and NAA divisions.
Posted by
TheStreet

Numotion Acquires Retail DME Market Leader SpinLife Creating Broader Portfolio Of Independence And Mobility Solutions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading and largest provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence has acquired SpinLife.com the market leader in online retail Durable Medical Equipment (DME) for the aging population as well as people living with disabilities. SpinLife, established in 1999 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, provides a wide variety of DME categories including scooters, lifts, power and manual wheelchairs, and a growing number of exclusive products as well as other accessibility equipment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Functional Food Ingredients Market Worth $137.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Functional Food Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Carotenoids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Source, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™ , the global Functional Food Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 137.1 billion by 2026, from USD 98.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Functional food ingredients are used to enhance certain physiological functions such as improve gastrointestinal health, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent dental caries, and improve bone & and gut health to prevent or cure various diseases. Regular consumption of functional food ingredients reduces the risk of several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, rickets, and osteoporosis. There are various types of functional food ingredients that are fortified into food & beverage products to increase the health & nutritional benefits of the product. This is due to the growing health consciousness among consumers and rising demand for products with functional benefits, and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.
Columbus, OHnddist.com

Benchmark Industrial Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Donby

COLUMBUS, OH — Benchmark Industrial Inc. announced Wednesday that it has acquired Donby Packaging, a full-service packaging supply and equipment distributor in the Cleveland area. With this acquisition, Benchmark will expand its Ohio delivery area and tap into Donby's purchasing power and supply chains. The move will bring an expanded catalog of packaging and warehouse supplies and enhanced service for customers of both companies.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Tiffany & Co. Executive Heads to Pandora to Lead North America Market

Pandora is adding an executive from Tiffany & Co. to its ranks: The jeweler has hired Luciano Rodembusch as its new general manager for North America. Rodembusch worked at Tiffany for more than a decade — most recently serving as senior vice president for the Americas. At Pandora, he will report to the company’s chief commercial officer Martino Pessina.