Educational Toys Market To Grow By $ 28.40 Billion|Technavio Reports Covering 800 Technologies

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the educational toys market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Educational Toys Market Participants:

Engino.net Ltd.Engino.net Ltd. offers an Academy of STEAM series that has been developed in order to cope with the new trend in education science that incorporates arts within the STEM curriculum.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.Johnco Productions Pty Ltd. offers educational DIY solar, coding, and robotics build-and-play kits for children.

Learning Resources Ltd.Learning Resources Ltd. offers math cubes, square charts, and others.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants: https://www.technavio.com/report/educational-toys-market-industry-analysis

Educational Toys Market 2021-2025: SegmentationThe educational toys market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • Academic Toys
  • Cognitive Toys
  • Motor Skills Toys
  • Other Toys
  • Application
  • 0-4 Years
  • 4-8 Years
  • Above 8 Years
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Download FREE Sample Report

The educational toys market is driven by the increasing demand for smart toys. In addition, the shift in the consumer mindset toward green educational toys is expected to trigger the educational toys market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the educational toys market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44275

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include: Global Fantasy Sports Market- The fantasy sports market is segmented by type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Smart Glasses Market- The smart glasses market is segmented by product (developer and commercial), end-user (enterprise and individual), OS (Android, Windows, and others), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/educational-toys-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/educational-toys-market-to-grow-by--28-40-billiontechnavio-reports-covering-800-technologies-301317814.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
735
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
