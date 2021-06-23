Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Victoria DiGiorgio Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

By Becca Bleznak
Maryland Daily Record
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiblings: John A. Gotti, Angel Gotti, Carmine Gotti Agnello and Frank Gotti. Kids/Children Name: Victoria Gotti, Peter Gotti, Frank Gotti and John A. Gotti. Victoria Digiorgio is a popular house maker and hairstylist. Her fame rose after she became the ex-wife of a notorious mob boss and head of the Gambino crime family, John Gotti. Also, to have braved the media storm of the Gotti family made her famous too.

mddailyrecord.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gotti
Person
Peter Gotti
Person
Victoria Gotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambino Crime Family#Brooklyn#Suicide#American#House Maker Net Worth#Russian#Italian#Jewish#Teen Choice Award#Salary Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

‘Val’ Trailer: Cannes-Bound Val Kilmer Doc Wants To Tell The Actor’s Story More Than Ever

In 2014, actor Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and went public with his illness in 2017. Because of the various surgeries that impacted his throat, the actor’s voice has radically changed, and in fact, he has a difficult and even painful time talking. And now, because of that, Kilmer says he wants to tell his own story “more than ever.” Thanks to directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, A24, and Amazon Studios, he’ll be telling it very soon in the new doc, “Val.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

R.I.P. Barbara Dozier, wife and business partner of Lamont Dozier

White tweeted: Condolences to Lamont Dozier and his family on the tragic death of his wife Barbara. Always a powerhouse on his behalf. May she rest in peace. The former Barbara Ullman has been married to Lamont Dozier for more than four decades. A graduate of California State University, Barbara has played a pivotal role in the post-Motown success of her husband, and the continuing relevance of his work.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ice-T's Wife Coco Austin Twins With Daughter in 4th of July Photos

Ice-T and Coco Austin are celebrating July 4 with their 5-year-old daughter Chanel in style! The Ice Loves Coco star and her daughter twinned in matching red, white and blue dresses for the holiday, posing for adorable pictures shared to Austin's Instagram Sunday. "We're always looking for an excuse to match," the model captioned the photoshoot on social media.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Mum turns daughter’s babysitter into viral star by secretly recording her singing

A babysitter went viral after her employer shared a video of her singing a Disney classic.Nicki Maher, 43, from Somerset, Massachusetts filmed and posted a video of Delaney Wilson, 18, on TikTok singing to her daughter while they played together. It has amassed over 12 million views and millions of likes on her page @nickunplugged.In the video, Ms Maher whispers to the camera, “This is our babysitter”, and then pans the camera to Ms Wilson singing Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid, the 1989 Disney animated movie.She wrote in the video’s closed captions, “I’m trying to encourage her...
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Phylicia Rashad's Ex-husband Ahmad Rashad's Stunning 5th Wife Is 32-Years-Younger Than Him - Meet Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz

Ahmad Rashad, the ex-husband of actress Phylicia Rashad, is married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz, who is younger than him by 32 years. Find out more about the latter. American actress Phylicia Rashad's ex-husband Ahmad Rashad is happily married to Ana Luz Rodriguez-Paz. Ahmad, an American sportscaster, has had quite a journey when it comes to marriage.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Drops Mike Tyson Fight Bombshell

Thr YouTuber turned pro boxer Logan Paul has drawn some attention in the recent times due to his outspoken nature on social and also the big-ticket fights. He recently went up against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout which ended in a draw. Now, he opened up on the boxing legend, Mike Tyson.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

George Jung, Inspiration Behind Movie ‘Blow,’ Cause of Death Released

On May 5, George Jung, the inspiration for the popular movie “Blow” starring Johnny Depp, passed away at the age of 78. Jung was an infamous cocaine smuggler who spent 20 years in prison because he ran drugs for the Medellin Cartel back in the 1970s and ’80s. His code name was “Boston George” and he was responsible for helping the drug lord Pablo Escobar touch down massive planes full of coke into the U.S.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Delivers Powerful Fourth of July Message That Everyone Needs To Hear

Listen up! This is a good one! Matthew McConaughey took to Twitter on Sunday to deliver a powerful Fourth of July message that everyone is needing to hear right now. “Happy birthday, America!” Matthew declares. “As we celebrate our Independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation. The day that kickstarted our revolution.” McConaughey then goes on to discuss how the last year’s “trip around the sun” was a “head-scratcher.” He also refers to Americans as “babies” who are actually going through puberty and will experience “growing pains” along the way. “This is good because we gotta keep learning,” he says. “We gotta keep maturing. We gotta keep striving and keep climbing. Why? Because the alternative sucks.”
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy