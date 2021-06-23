Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside, CA

Geckos might lose their tails, but not their dinner

By University of California - Riverside
Phys.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new UC Riverside study finds geckos are fierce hunters whether or not their tails are attached to their bodies. Geckos and other lizards can distract predators by quickly dropping their tails. The tail vertebrae are perforated, making it easier to disconnect them without any formation of scar tissue or loss of blood. Though this ability can keep lizards from being eaten, the maneuver is performed at a cost.

phys.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Lizards#Crickets#Snakes#Uc Riverside#Ucr#Organismal Biology#Success#Banded Geckos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
Animalsearth.com

Geckos are skilled hunters even after they lose their tails

Geckos and lizards can sever their tails as a self defense mechanism to distract predators. In a new study from UC Riverside, experts have discovered that geckos are still successful hunters even after they have lost their tails. Since the tail vertebrae are perforated, some lizards can drop their tails...
SciencePhys.org

The City of David and the sharks' teeth mystery

Scientists have found an unexplained cache of fossilized shark teeth in an area where there should be none—in a 2900 year old site in the City of David in Jerusalem. This is at least 80 km from where these fossils would be expected to be found. There is no conclusive proof of why the cache was assembled, but it may be that the 80 million-year-old teeth were part of a collection, dating from just after the death of King Solomon. The same team has now unearthed similar unexplained finds in other parts of ancient Judea.
WildlifePhys.org

How fish got their spines

In the movie "A Fish Called Wanda," the villain Otto effortlessly gobbles up all the occupants of Ken`s fish tank. Reality, however, is more daunting. At least one unfortunate fan who re-enacted this scene was hospitalized with a fish stuck in the throat. This was also was a painful lesson in ichthyology (the scientific study of fishes)—namely that the defense of some fishes consists of needle-sharp fin spines.
WildlifePhys.org

Male dragonflies lose their 'bling' in hotter climates

A study published the week of July 5 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences led by Michael Moore at Washington University in St. Louis finds that dragonfly males have consistently evolved less breeding coloration in regions with hotter climates. "Our study shows that the wing pigmentation of...
WildlifePhys.org

Underground microbial solutions to aboveground plant problems

Land plants—those that live primarily in terrestrial habitats and form vegetation—are anchored to the ground through their roots, and their performance depends on both the underground soil conditions and the aboveground climate. Plants use sunlight to grow through the process of photosynthesis where light energy is converted to chemical energy in chloroplasts, the powerhouses of plant cells. Therefore, the amount and quality of light perceived by chloroplasts through light absorbing pigments, such as chlorophyll, is a defining factor in plant growth and health. A substantial amount of the chemical compounds produced during the conversion of light energy to chemical energy, termed photoassimilates (mainly sugars), is translocated to the plant root compartment and invested in the surrounding soil to sustain microbial growth. Consequently, roots harbor complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), and the composition of these communities profoundly influences plant performance. However, the extent to which plants can take advantage of underground microbes to orchestrate aboveground stress responses remains largely unexplored. Now, in a new study published in Nature Plants, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on these aboveground-underground connections.
AnimalsScientific American

Cancer Clues Found in Gene behind ‘Lemon Frost’ Gecko Color

When reptile breeder Steve Sykes saw that two particular leopard geckos were up for auction in 2015, he knew he had to have them. The chubby lizards’ bodies were dappled with the black spots that gave their species its common name. And at eye level, they looked to be smiling. But unlike other members of Eublepharis macularius, these were “lemon frost” geckos: they were pastel yellow from the base of their head to the root of their tail, as if they had been dipped in lemon sherbet. A breeder had created this variety, also called a “morph,” just one generation earlier. The combination of rarity and beauty made the two geckos instantly appealing to Sykes. He purchased the pair and named them Mr. and Ms. Frosty.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Some geckos can use their tail as a ‘fifth foot’ to cling to walls

Geckos have an extraordinary ability to cling to smooth vertical surfaces thanks to special gripping toe pads. Less well known is that some geckos have another sticky pad underneath the tip of their tails – and a study shows it is comfortably strong enough to support the weight of the animal on its own.
CancerMedicalXpress

Leopard gecko skin tumors traced to cancer gene

The leopard gecko's name was Mr. Frosty, and he was hard to miss. Yellow bands striped his back, and uncommonly white skin peeked out from speckles on his head and tail. "It's this really striking coloration pattern," says Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Leonid Kruglyak, a geneticist at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
AstronomyPhys.org

Europa Clipper to determine whether icy moon has ingredients necessary for life

In 1610, Galileo peered through his telescope and spotted four bright moons orbiting Jupiter, dispelling the long-held notion that all celestial bodies revolved around the Earth. In 2024, when scientists expect to send the Europa Clipper spacecraft to investigate one of those moons, they too may find evidence that fundamentally alters our understanding of the solar system.
AnimalsScientist

“Lemon Frost” Leopard Geckos’ Cancers Similar to Human Melanomas

In 2012, a very unusual leopard gecko (Eublepharis macularius) was born at a Florida breeding firm called Gourmet Rodent. It looked as if it had been rolled in yellow dye; its usual black spots were much smaller, and its back and legs were a vibrant, golden hue. Rare color patterns are highly valued in the pet trade, so the animal was bred to create more, and when two of these so-called “lemon frost” geckos—a male and female named Mr. and Ms. Frosty—first went up for auction in 2015, Steve Sykes, the cofounder of reptile breeding company Geckos Etc, jumped at the chance to buy them.
Animalsfloridasportsman.com

Big Tails

Went out looking for mangroves. Went to the same spot as last week. Yellow tails moved in and wouldn’t let a mangrove eat. They were at the bag and were Big. Average size was 16, Biggest was 20. I’d rather eat Mangroves but these big tails got some meat on them so I wasn’t complaining. Caught the two man limit in under an hour and headed in for the beach and check my lobster spots. Stay safe out there this weekend.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Tails and Mangroves

June 28 edited June 28 in Keys General Fishing & The Outdoors #1. Headed out for mangroves. Tried a new deeper spot not my usual shallow spot. Had them at the boat every now and then. They stayed at the mid column or lower. Biggest mangrove at 18, biggest yellowtail at 17. Caught three mutton’s at 17 too. Storms ran us in. Females had roe. Great lunch and dinner.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Geoscientists reveal icy crystal structures of hailstones

The Tübingen region has recently seen hailstorms that brought back memories of the devastating storm of 2013. At that time, billions of dollars in damage were caused, and the damage from the most recent storms is still being assessed. Despite all the trouble hailstones cause, they also possess a previously unknown inner beauty. In a recent study, Tübingen geoscientists Professor Paul Bons and Dr. Catherine Bauer made hailstones' crystal structure visible for the first time. They collected hailstones from the 2013 Tübingen storm and analyzed them in the laboratory. Not only did they come up with aesthetically pleasing images never seen before, they also provide insights into the structure and damage potential of hailstones. The results were recently published in the Journal of Glaciology.
Earth SciencePhys.org

New method for oxygenating lakes shows promising results

A pilot project in Lake Søllerød has successfully used electrodes to oxygenate lake bed. The method should now be tested in a large demonstration trial. The problem of oxygen depletion and algae is found in just over 75 percent of all Danish and European lakes—mainly due to the unfortunate habit in the past of discharging wastewater with a high phosphorus content directly into the lakes. The sediment at the bottom of the lakes therefore no longer contains enough oxygen for bacteria to break down dead plants, fish, and algae, thus making the lakes often appear both murky and smelly.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Wildfires during Permian-Triassic transition caused vegetation change in ecosystem

Wildfire is an important part of the terrestrial ecosystem. It plays a significant role in many environmental and evolutionary innovations in geological history. The end-Permian mass extinction is the most significant extinction event in Earth's history. More and more records of wildfire are reported from the Late Paleozoic, which may shed light on the collapse of terrestrial ecosystem and the vegetation changeover during the Permian-Triassic transition.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.