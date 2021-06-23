5 Questions With Taylor Hickson of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’

Following tonight’s big premiere, want to know where the story will be going on Motherland: Fort Salem season 2 episode 2? We’ve already seen where the premiere started off in terms of new witches and the aftermath of the finale. Yet, it does still feel like we’re watching the story feel itself out. Things are a little different from the first go-around, though the characters and the essence of the show are still the same. Is this a show about witchcraft? Sure, but it’s also about community and how challenges are tackled. We’re excited to see where things go this season, but also how many people watch.