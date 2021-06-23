Column: The electric car fantasy

With so many electric cars on the market lately, buyers have plenty of choice. Ford is bringing more commercial EVs to market, Audi has begun its own electric revolution, and even Maserati is replacing the Gran Turismo with an electric model. But with so much choice and far less infrastructure, are these cars even selling, or are we just preparing for the day when fossil fuels are simply not an option? Well, according to a new report from Automotive News, there are buyers for EVs, and there are a lot of them. This report says that overall vehicle registrations rose by 36 percent in the first four months of this year, so there are many more new car sales happening, but can you guess how many of these were electric?