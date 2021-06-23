New Oracle Support Rewards Program Helps Customers Accelerate Cloud Migrations While Reducing Software License Support Costs
New program helps Experian, Cognizant, and Allegis Group move additional workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle today announced a new Oracle Support Rewards program to help customers speed migrations to the cloud while reducing their software license support costs. Now, customers making new commitments to buy Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services can earn rewards that reduce or even eliminate their Oracle on-premises technology licensing support bills.martechseries.com