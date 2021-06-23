Cancel
Agriculture

Floods' crop damage put at $200M

Arkansas Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers in five counties in southeastern Arkansas suffered more than $200 million in direct losses to major crops after the major flooding and storm event in early June, according to a preliminary estimate by experts with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture on Monday. John Anderson, economist with...

www.arkansasonline.com
