Tiger Pistol Hires Advertising Industry Veteran Donny Dye as SVP of Sales and Marketing
Sales Leader Tapped to Guide Strategy for Continuing Growth with Enterprise Brands in Consumer Products and Packaged Goods, Food and Beverage, and Financial Services. Tiger Pistol, the developers of the Collaborative Advertising Platform™ that makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, announces the addition of Donny Dye as their Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and a member of the Executive Team.martechseries.com