Tiger Pistol Hires Advertising Industry Veteran Donny Dye as SVP of Sales and Marketing

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales Leader Tapped to Guide Strategy for Continuing Growth with Enterprise Brands in Consumer Products and Packaged Goods, Food and Beverage, and Financial Services. Tiger Pistol, the developers of the Collaborative Advertising Platform™ that makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for brands and their channel partners, announces the addition of Donny Dye as their Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing and a member of the Executive Team.

