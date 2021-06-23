Cancel
UserZoom Appoints Laurie Schultz To Board of Directors

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced that Laurie Schultz has joined its Board of Directors. Schultz brings over three decades of business development experience to the company, having a proven track record of delivering technology solutions to the market. She most recently served as Director and CEO of Galvanize, a leading provider of cloud-based security, risk management, compliance and audit software, and became the first Canadian female CEO to lead a technology company to unicorn status, after the company was sold to Diligent in April 2021.

martechseries.com
