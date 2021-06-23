Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat firms, market awaits clarity on impact of recent Midwest rains

Agriculture Online
 12 days ago

CANBERRA, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rebounded on Wednesday from a 1.5% drop in the previous session, although gains were capped by easing concerns over crops in the key growing region of the U.S. Midwest. Soybeans edged up after dropping sharply on Tuesday, while corn also ticked higher.

www.agriculture.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Midwest#Soybeans#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine could lose some of its grain harvest due to poor weather -analyst

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Adverse weather conditions in Ukraine's key grain producing regions could lead to significant losses in its barley and wheat harvests, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday. Ukraine has already started its 2021 grain harvest and expects an all-time high crop of around 76 million...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine wheat, barley prices decline over the past week - APK-Inform

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat export bid prices fell by $6 a tonne over the past week due to improved forecast of wheat output in the Black Sea region and in Europe, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Monday. The 2021 harvest's soft milling wheat with 12.5% protein...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine starts new 2021/22 grain export season, ships 128,000 T

KYIV, July 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 128,000 tonnes in the first 5 days of new 2021/22 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included 65,000 tonnes of wheat and 59,000 tonnes of corn, the data showed. Ukraine, which started the 2021 grain harvest,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices fall ahead of new harvest

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week in anticipation of high new harvest volumes and against a backdrop of competition among suppliers, analysts said on Monday. New-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in July was $242 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $7 from the previous week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Another consultancy, Sovecon, recorded a decline of $4.5 to $246 a tonne FOB for the week. Russia's wheat export tax, which Moscow introduced on June 2 and is changing each week, will drop to $41.20 per tonne from July 7, according to data from the agriculture ministry. The low level of the tax is expected to boost Russian exports. "We expect Russian FOB to move slightly lower on the strong competition with other origins and weaker domestic prices," Sovecon said. Yields in Russia's south, where harvesting has started, were close to a record, while in the Volga and Saratov regions they were slightly below average, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 13,175 rbls/t -350 rbls class wheat, ($179) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 40,925 rbls/t -3,750 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 100,000 rbls/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export $1,115/t unchanged sunflower oil (Sovecon) - soybeans 48,800 rbls/t -500 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $571.94/t -$25.66 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4607 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Statistics Canada May Exports of Grain and Products

On July 2, Statistics Canada's Canadian international merchandise report for May showed an increase in May imports combined with a decrease in May exports for all goods, with Canada's trade balance falling from a $462 million surplus in April to a $1.4 billion deficit in May. This is the second and smallest trade deficit seen in 2021 statistics.
AgricultureWDEZ 101.9 FM

Syngenta looks to China’s farmers for growth ahead of mega-IPO

WEI COUNTY, China (Reuters) – Agrichemicals giant Syngenta Group is rapidly expanding its rollout of farm services in China ahead of a huge stock market listing, as it seeks to meet surging demand from farmers crucial to Beijing’s increasing focus on food security. The world’s biggest crop-protection maker and No....
AgricultureEnid News and Eagle

USDA report sparks fireworks in grains

Happy Independence Day market watchers. The new year is officially halfway through. This holiday weekend, we reflect and celebrate the freedom of a great democratic experiment. Let us not forget that freedom isn’t free and requires sacrifice from some for the greater good of all. While we are far from...
AgricultureINFORUM

Move over wheat, soybeans are king in North Dakota this year

The state’s farmers put in a record 7.2 million acres of soybeans and about 6.8 million acres, or about 5.5% fewer acres, of wheat this spring, according to the U.S. Agriculture acreage report issued Wednesday, June 30. The USDA prospective planting report, released on March 31, had pegged North Dakota's...
Agricultureraleighnews.net

Roundup: CBOT agricultural futures rally on bullish stocks, seeding report

CHICAGO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- CBOT agricultural futures rallied strongly last week on bullish U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) stocks/seeding report. Chicago-based research company AgResource stays bullish amid rising post pandemic demand and lasting drought in U.S. Northern Plain and Northwest Midwest. CBOT corn futures ended sharply higher as USDA...
Arkansas Stateagfax.com

Arkansas Corn and Soybean Acres Rise, Cotton and Rice Fall

Arkansas growers responded to a global economy beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic with shifting acreage, betting big on corn and pulling back from cotton, according to data from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report released Wednesday. The annual Acreage Report from USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service provides an...
Arkansas Stateagfax.com

Arkansas: Rice Tops List of State’s Commodity Exports

Arkansas ranked No. 1 in the nation in rice exports, according to the State Agricultural Trade database released this week by the U.S. Agriculture Department. The $722 million contribution by rice was part of the state’s total of $3.1 billion in agricultural exports, the report said. Scott Stiles, extension economist...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Fresh cucumber imports capture nearly 90 percent of U.S. market

Fresh cucumber imports capture nearly 90 percent of U.S. market. Driven largely by the increasing popularity of salads and “mini” or snacking varieties, U.S. demand for fresh cucumbers has been on an upward trend since the 1970s. Reflecting rising consumer demand, import volume has continued on a 50-year upward trend, contributing to the crowding-out of domestic field-grown production (down 62 percent since 2010). Before 2005, domestic fresh cucumber production exceeded the amount imported each year. Imports grew from a 35 percent share of availability in 1990-94 to 80 percent in 2015-20. By 2020, imports accounted for almost 90 percent of the domestic market.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Lower; Soybeans Higher

Corn futures are 5 to 7 cents lower at midday, soybeans are 4 to 6 cents higher and wheat is 1 to 18 cents lower. Corn futures are 5 to 7 cents lower with trade again pulling back from early strength as we struggle to push further into the upper end of the range ahead of the Fourth of July break. Ethanol margins continue to narrow with the corn rebound, while the energy complex provides support with demand likely to ease out of the weekend.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Recovers With Grains

The cotton market is performing an about-face Thursday after it bearishly interpreted USDA’s acre report from Wednesday. In that data, USDA cut 2021 acres a mere three percent below last year. Traders were expecting deeper cuts given the eight-year highs seen in the Chicago grain in the spring. Also weighing...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 1 cent per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is down 16 cents, September Chicago wheat is down 9 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 92.86 points, and August crude oil is up $1.51 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.100, and August gold is up $2.80 per ounce. Corn and soybeans have now given up much of the early gains, while all three wheat markets have reversed, led by new-crop Minneapolis September, which has fallen nearly 20 cents below the daily high. However, the forecast ahead of the long holiday weekend paints a gloomy picture for the northern and northwestern Plains and Canadian Prairies, with rising temperatures and little rain.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Market Surge Continues Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 15 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 10 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is down 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are stronger overnight with corn leading percentage gains as the buying continues in the new month and new quarter following the bullish USDA reports Wednesday. Buying on the first of a new month bodes well for speculative inflows moving forward.