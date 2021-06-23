Sprinklr Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 3,991,818 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a combined price of $4.125 per unit. The units will immediately and automatically separate upon issuance, and the shares of common stock and Series A warrants have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "AUUD" and "AUUDW", respectively, and are expected to begin trading on February 17, 2021. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $16.5 million. The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $4.5375 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.