Sprinklr Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $16.00 per share. Sprinklr is offering 16,625,000 shares of its Class A common stock. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with...

martechseries.com
Person
J P Morgan
