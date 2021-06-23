Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 01:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 02:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN BEAVERHEAD COUNTY At 139 AM MDT, a cluster of thunderstorms was centered 7 miles southeast of Jackson, or 31 miles east of Salmon, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph, a few lightning strikes, and brief periods of rain are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jackson, Wise River, Polaris and Glen. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 73 and 86 . If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov