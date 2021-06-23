Cancel
Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are Distant Cousins — Inside the Story of Their Family

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are famous for their successful careers; however, not many know that they are also distant cousins. Get conversant with the story of their family.

Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz are related by blood! The two reportedly have grandfathers who are cousins, making them distant cousins too.

Speaking about it in a Today interview, Roker was all for the idea, especially since his children thought it was cool to be related to a superstar like Kravitz. Learn more about their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBT3F_0acjhzdk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZ6WC_0acjhzdk00

THEIR CONNECTION

Kravitz revealed in a past interview that his mother is Roxie Roker while his grandfather was Albert Roker from the Bahamas. The rockstar's grandfather and Roker's are believed to be second cousins.

Since they both made the discovery, they have kept the connection alive— they call each other cousins in interviews, and the weatherman even makes jokes about their supposed resemblance now and then.

THEIR REUNION

With the lives they lead, both men are always busy doing different things at different places worldwide; however, last year, they were reunited in an interview that saw Kravitz discussing his memoir, "Let Love Rule."

While Kravitz and Roker agree on the fact that they are related, their connection goes deeper than that. The famous anchor and rockstar seem to share deep brotherly affection for each other— they have displayed it at their many joint interviews.

Kravitz's book chronicles the first 25 years of Lenny's life, including the relationship he had with his parents. His father, Sy Kravitz, had been an assignment editor at NBC News while his mother was a secretary.

The man's last words had been that he would do it too.

HER STORY

Lenny Kravitz's mother, Roxie Roker, is best remembered for her portrayal of Helen Willis on the hit sitcom "The Jeffersons." Unfortunately, she passed away at the age of 66, but hers was a life well-lived.

She was born in Miami but was raised in Brooklyn. She got her drama degree from Howard University in Washington and studied at the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-on-Avon, England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KLdR_0acjhzdk00

She moved to California when she got her role in "The Jeffersons" then found love with Sy. However, their marriage ended after Kravitz, who shared a deep bond with his mother, discovered his father's infidelity.

He notified his mother, who moved for divorce. His relationship with his father was damaged, and when they parted, the man's last words had been that he would do it too.

The statement stayed with Kravitz, who vowed he would do no such thing. Indeed, there were no allegations of infidelity when his marriage to Lisa Bonnet ended in 1993.

Kravitz reconciled with his father before the man eventually passed away. Writing his memoir helped him let go of his anger with his father— somewhere along the line, he had realized that his father had been a man trying to navigate life's experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO5wI_0acjhzdk00

LEARNING ABOUT THEIR ROOTS

Many men and women of color can reportedly trace their origins back to their ancestors to decipher where they came from. Most people do not attempt the trace, but those who do are rewarded with the gift of knowing their cultural identity.

Both Kravitz and Roker have traced their ancestry. The latter once traveled all the way to Senegal, where he met his ancestral kinsmen who accepted him with open arms.

On the other hand, Kravitz's roots can be traced to the Bahamas, and he has made the journey there with his actress daughter Zoe.

The rockstar is also very attached to his old neighborhood in the States. He has named Brooklyn a special place too, and he often takes trips there alone.

While there, he would visit his maternal grandparents' home, where he used to spend time on weekdays, while his parents worked their hectic schedules.

Both Roker and Kravitz's journeys have helped them gain perspective of their heritage and just how far they have come in life, which is very far considering how famous they have become.

