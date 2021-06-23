Another cool day ahead; Rain chances arrive Friday

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST

Another afternoon in the 70s

More clouds, but staying dry today

Mugginess and storms return this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds is expected, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney. Rain is not expected even with having more clouds around. It will be comfortable with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be lighter at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny skies continue and we will stay dry. Much warmer temperatures are expected during the afternoon. Highs rebound to the mid and upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for rain are north and west of Dayton. Conditions will be warm and muggy with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: We will see cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures are a little cooler in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms is likely. Conditions will be muggy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

©2021 Cox Media Group