California State

‘Steer clear’: Cows invade city streets after escaping from California meatpacking plant

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 12 days ago
PICO RIVERA, Calif. — At least 20 cows were on the moo-ve in a Southern California city after they escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to KTLA and KCBS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7:30 p.m. PDT to an area near Beverly Boulevard, where a herd of cows was roaming the streets. A KTLA helicopter later spotted several of the cows in a cul-de-sac on nearby Friendship Avenue as several sheriff’s cruisers blocked the street.

More than two hours later, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that crews were in the process of loading the cows onto trailers.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please,” the department posted about 9:45 p.m.

Authorities said one person was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, KCBS reported. No further information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Deputies also shot and killed one cow during the incident, according to KCBS.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

