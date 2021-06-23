The Captivating Art of Restoring Vintage Guitars

Bryan St. Pere, drummer for the massively influential space-rock band Hum, has died. The band confirmed the news in a message posted to their social media channels today: “It is with very heavy hearts and tear filled eyes that we share the news that our beloved friend and bandmate, Bryan St. Pere, has passed away. We are devastated and deeply saddened by his sudden, and unexpected passing. Bryan was a dear friend, a loving father, brother, and was an incredible person and musician. We all feel extremely lucky to have shared time and space with him. Peace and love to all who knew Bryan, and those he touched. We will miss him dearly.” No cause of death has been revealed. St. Pere was 52.