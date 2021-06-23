Umbra Appoints Joe Morrison as VP of Commercial Product

Cameo has added a new product leader to its executive team with more than a decade of experience at some of Silicon Valley's top tech companies. The Chicago startup announced Tuesday that it hired Nundu Janakiram as its first VP of product. Janakiram comes to Cameo from Uber, where he spent six years as the ride-hailing firm's director of product. Prior to that, he held product manager roles at YouTube, where he worked on the consumer viewing experience, and at Google, where his work focused on the search experience.