Oncohost opens trial sites for study evaluating its AI proteomics profiling technology

By Nuala Moran
bioworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOncohost Ltd. has opened eight U.K. trial sites in the study assessing the ability of its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven proteomics profiling technology to single out which cancer patients will respond to treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors. The sites will carry out proteomic analyses of blood samples from patients with late-stage melanoma or non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), to predict their likely response to immunotherapy.

Engineeringbioworld.com

Neutigers to study use of wearables and AI to improve sickle cell outcomes

Princeton University spinout Neutigers Inc. is launching a study to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and everyday wearables to flag early symptoms of sickle cell anemia vaso-occlusive crisis (VOC) before they get worse and land patients in the hospital. The aim is to reduce deaths and facilitate interventions to address the entire continuum of care for patients with the inherited red blood cell disorder, Adel Laoui, founder and CEO, told BioWorld.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials in Progress: COMMIT Study

NRG-GI004/SWOG-S1610: Colorectal Cancer Metastatic dMMR/MSI-H Immunotherapy (COMMIT) Study: A Randomized Phase 3 Study of mFOLFOX6/Bevacizumab/Atezolizumab Combination vs Single Agent Atezolizumab in the First-Line Treatment of Patients With Deficient DNA Mismatch Repair (dMMR)/Microsatellite Instability–High (MSI-H) Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (NCT02997228). Background. In metastatic colorectal cancer that is dMMR/MSI-H, the superiority of inhibition...
Healthtctmd.com

IMPRESSION – A randomised trial to evaluate the efficacy of MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon in Dysfunctional Fistula progresses rapidly.

Concept Medical Inc., focused on vascular intervention drug delivery devices, has updated the progress of IMPRESSION (sIroliMus coated balloon angioPlasty versus plain balloon angioplasty in the tREatment of dialySis acceSs dysfunctION) randomised trial. IMPRESSION is a prospective, multi-center, two-arm parallel group, randomised clinical trial to compare the efficacy of Sirolimus...
Technologyaithority.com

Pearl Granted Patent For AI Dental Radiology Technology

The Technology Was Developed to Facilitate an Ergonomic User Experience for Second Opinion, Pearl’s Flagship Patient-Facing Assistive Radiology Solution. Pearl, the leader in AI solutions for efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in dental care, announced that the United States Patent Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,984,529 entitled “Systems and methods for automated medical image annotation.” The patent covers the technological system underpinning the user interface (UI) of its assistive dental radiology AI device, Second Opinion.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Everads Enters Into Collaboration To Evaluate Its Suprachoroidal Delivery Technology With A Clinical-Stage Gene Therapy Company

- Under new collaboration, partner given opt-in right to license specific retinal targets in exchange for pre-agreed license fees, development milestones and royalties. - Agreement follows a previously-announced option deal with a global pharmaceutical company evaluating Everads' technology. TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everads Therapy, a life...
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

AI-Based Study Designed To Identify Ovarian Cancer Risk in Women

The University of South Australia will lead a world-first study, using artificial intelligence, to map the risks of the most fatal reproductive cancer in women worldwide so it can be detected and treated earlier. Internationally-renowned nutritional epidemiologist Professor Elina Hypponen and a team from UniSA's Australian Centre for Precision Health...
Healthplasticstoday.com

BellaSeno Evaluates Resorbable Polymer Technology for Tendon, Ligament Reconstruction

BellaSeno GmbH, a startup that has developed 3D-printed breast-reconstruction scaffolds made from a resorbable polymer, has begun a program to design and evaluate next-generation scaffolds for tendon and ligament reconstruction. The initiative is funded by the German state of Saxony and run in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology (Fraunhofer IZI).
Scienceonclive.com

The ZUMA-3 Trial: Study Design and Patient Population

Eunice Wang, MD, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Bijal Shah, MD H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute. Leukemia experts provide an overview of the ZUMA-3 trial of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) by discussing the overall study design and patient population.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Barr on the Rationale for the Long-Term Evaluation of the RESONATE-2 Trial in CLL

Paul M. Barr, MD, discusses the rationale for the long-term analysis of the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Paul M. Barr, MD, an associate professor of medicine and director of the Clinical Trials Office at the Wilmot Cancer Institute of the University of Rochester Medical Center, discusses the rationale for the long-term analysis of the phase 3 RESONATE-2 trial (NCT01722487) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
CancerMedPage Today

COVID Vaccine Protects Cancer Patients -- Second Dose Key

The Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine achieved satisfactory levels of seropositivity in patients undergoing treatment for cancer, although protection occurred later compared with a healthy population, Israeli researchers found. Just 29% of cancer patients were seropositive after the first dose of vaccine compared with 84% of controls, with median titer scores...
Sciencedallassun.com

GB Sciences Using AI Technology in Plant-Based Drug Discovery Research

Biotech innovator GB Sciences has launched a drug discovery platform using AI technology that can identify and predict the efficacy of combinations of novel active ingredients from plants. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / GB Sciences (OTCQB:GBLX) is leading the way in cutting-edge biopharmaceutical research with...
Cancersciencecodex.com

New cancer findings can give wider access to immunotherapy

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden publish new findings in the journal Cancer Discovery showing how pharmacological activation of the protein p53 boosts the immune response against tumours. The results can be of significance to the development of new combination therapies that will give more cancer patients access to immunotherapy.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Glucose-Lowering Therapy Delayed for Newly Diagnosed T2DM Patients

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) — For adults newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), delays to first-line therapy are longest for older patients, those who are Black or of other ethnicities, and those with multimorbidity, according to a study published online June 29 in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The evaluation of patients with optic disc edema: A retrospective study

North Clin Istanb. 2021 Apr 14;8(3):280-285. doi: 10.14744/nci.2020.25483. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: Optic disc edema is among major problems that neuro-ophthalmology clinics encounter. We intended to analyze patients with optic disc edema in this article. METHODS: Data related to the main complaint, associated systemic disease, visual acuity, characteristics of optic disc...
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Sama Validates Its Ethical AI Supply Chain Through A Randomized Control Study With MIT

Artificial intelligence is an emerging force in the business world that has the potential to either replace humans in certain industries or empower humans with better tools, depending on how the technology is utilized. Sama, a training data and validation company based in San Francisco, believes AI can enhance how we work and is advocating for “human-in-the-loop,” a work model that requires human involvement even with advanced technology.
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Using Genomic-Based AI Technology to Advance Cancer Care

- GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on developing genomic-based artificial intelligence technology to advance cancer care. The goal of the technology is to better target and match a patient’s treatment based on her specific genomic profile and cancer type. By using GE...
CancerDOT med

Molecular imaging improves staging and treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas

Reston, VA—For patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC), molecular imaging can improve staging and clinical management of the disease, according to research published in the June issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. In a retrospective study of PDAC patients, the addition of PET/CT imaging with 68Ga-FAPI led to restaging of disease in more than half of the patients, most notably in those with local recurrence.
Sciencebioworld.com

Asahi Kasei research shows 226 nm UVC LEDs inactivate SARS-CoV-2

New research suggests that ultraviolet (UV) light that operates at lower bandwidth than what currently exists in the market could be just as useful in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus with less harmful effects on skin cells. Joint research by Asahi Kasei Corp. and Nara Medical University confirmed that 226 nanometer ultraviolet-C (UVC) LEDs can inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 while having less effect on animal skin cells compared to 270 nm UVC LEDs.

