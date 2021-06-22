Cancel
Onconano Medicine lands $50M in series B to spur nanosensor that ‘lights up’ cancer

By Ana Mulero
bioworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnconano Medicine Inc. raised around $50 million in series B financing to accelerate the momentum of its technology designed to diagnose and treat cancer with high specificity. The biotech company’s nanosensor works by reacting to low pH and illuminates cancer like a lightbulb, distinguishing cancerous tissue from healthy tissue.

www.bioworld.com
