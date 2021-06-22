Cancel
Regulators take favorable view of Avicenna’s AI-based vascular solutions

By Annette Boyle
bioworld.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvicenna.AI has enjoyed a head-spinning series of regulatory nods for its artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions for serious vascular conditions including stroke, pulmonary embolism (PE) and aortic dissection. The Marseille, France-based company gained CE mark for its tool that quantifies the severity of a stroke based on a CT scan of the brain and displays regions that have suffered infarcts in late May, followed by CE mark and FDA 510(k) clearance for its product that permits emergency triage of PE and aortic dissection from CT-scan imaging in early June.

