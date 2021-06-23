Cancel
Lifestyle

Find Out Which Wine Suits Your Zodiac Sign Best

By Afouda Bamidele
Amomama
Amomama
 12 days ago

Drinking wine can be a fantastic way to relax or enhance your taste buds. Luckily, your zodiac sign can be an excellent guide to choosing the best wine for you.

Unknown to many, your horoscope can say a lot about you more than a prediction about how your day might go or your romantic prospects. It can affect the most basic of things like your fashion style or food preferences.

And sometimes, even your wine choices. While that seems surprising, wines have distinctive features that can be particularly suited to your energy. Below are recommended wine types based on your zodiac sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Oipc_0acjgBq900

AQUARIUS - ORANGE WINE

The eccentric nature and self-sufficient of the Aquarius make them aligned and more suited to distinct wine choices. For example, orange wine. The unique wine is made from white grapes with their skins still intact, giving orange color with a tart flavor.

PISCES - ROSÉ

The Piscean has a gentle and soft-natured vibe that cannot be ignored. Hence it comes as no surprise that their ultimate wise the famous Rosé. This French summery blend is the perfect match for your easy-going nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Mocc_0acjgBq900

ARIES-MALBEC

The Aries is dominant, proud, and never one to shy away from stealing the spotlight. The purple grape Malbec has a robust taste that matches your undeniable confidence. The spicy taste is also one that is sure to spice up your taste buds.

TAURUS - PINOT NOIR

The determination and passion of the Taurus make them most suited for the elegant and strong taste of Pinot Noir. This is because to grow the Pinot noir, it takes persistence insistence, which is quite familiar to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3WcH_0acjgBq900

GEMINI - PINOT GRIGIO

The Gemini has a dual personality that often accommodates conflicting ideas. It is no news that the Gemini can be both social yet profound, and this makes you a match for the amazing Pinot Grigio, which has an acidic yet refreshing taste.

CANCER - RIESLING

Due to emotional responsibilities the cancer shoulders, thanks to its loyal and empathetic nature that always puts others first, a wine that makes you feel light and breezy is recommended. An example is the aromatic Riesling that boasts of apple flavors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGBwr_0acjgBq900

LEO - SYRAH

Like the lion, Leos are bold and daring. Hence, drinking a wine that brings out the inner you is wholly recommended. Take, for example, the strong, tannin-filled, and dark-skinned grape wine, Syrah.

VIRGO - MOSCATO

The tender and lovely nature of the Virgo makes them ideally suited for nothing but a sweet wine. Here comes the Moscato, a sparkling white wine with a refreshing taste that pairs well with every food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nax1H_0acjgBq900

LIBRA - LAMBRUSCO

The Libra is all about finding balance, and what better combination is there than the Italian red wine Lambrusco. The red, which has fruity flavors and can be dry, is an excellent option for hosting people.

SCORPIO - SAUVIGNON BLANC

The Scorpio zodiac sign always draws people in because of their honest nature and a deep sense of integrity, and this can be observed in the Sauvignon Blanc, which has a dry and low sugary taste.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNP50_0acjgBq900

SAGITTARIUS - CHARDONNAY

The breezy and strong sense of humor of the Sagittarius blends perfectly with the green-skinned grape wine, Chardonnay. The relaxing taste promises to keep you smiling and adventurous.

CAPRICORN - CABERNET SAUVIGNON

The robust flavor and the thick skin of the Cab’s grape strikes a familiar zone with the Capricorn. For someone with a flair of sophistication, make sure you pair the Cab with steak and potatoes.

