FDA’s Shuren stays on message regarding resources as user fee discussions continue
The FDA and industry are deep into the negotiations over the next device user fee, with the usual array of concerns such as premarket program performance and the volume of user fees. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), has once again given voice to a perceived need for a significant boost in user fee volumes in an interview with a major trade association, suggesting that device makers can expect a significant uptick in fees for PMAs and 510(k)s in the years ahead.www.bioworld.com