LEGAL NOTICE INLAND TOWNSHIP P...

LEGAL NOTICE INLAND TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING MINUTES May 17, 2021 6:00pm 19668 Honor Highway lnterlochen Ml 49643 Approved June 21, 2021 with correction 1.Call to Order: 6:00pm by Jim Clark 2.Pledge of Allegiance (recited by all) 3.Roll Call: Present: Mary Miller, Laura Turmel, Nellie Thomas, Jim Clark, and Paul Huffman 4.Public Input: Anthony Dutt and Jason Corbin regarding medical marihuana 5.Approval of Agenda: Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel to approve the agenda with the change of moving New Business C after New Business D. Motion unanimously carried. 6.Approval of Minutes from March 31, 2921: Miller noted that in 8. New business, section a. 3., Huffman was incorrectly listed as "Marshall," which will be updated in the minutes. Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel, to approve the March 31, 2021 minutes with the change. Motion unanimously carried. 7.Old Business: none 8.New Business: a.Public Hearing - Zoning Ordinance Amendment #1: I.10-08-014-006-10 (O Honor Hwy), 10-08-014-006-20 (19591 Honor Hwy), 10-08-014-006-30 (19679 Honor Hwy) Rezone from RR to C-1. II. Section 3.28 has been amended to remove all language regarding permits for clearing of land. Ill. Section 14.7 new language regarding expiration of non-active applications and the proposal of adding new language establishing that applications that have been inactive for 120 consecutive calendar days will expire and require a new application. Staff gave brief background on the amendment. Open public comment Anthony Dutt recommended that the Planning Commission not make changes since Board will not listen. Being no further comment, closed public comment Motion by Miller, seconded by Thomas to recommend approval to the Township Board with typo corrected on last page. Motion unanimously 'carried. b.Discussion of Site Plan Review (SPR 2021-01) for Tom Hammond at 19490 St Johns, 10-08-014-010-00 for a Short-Term Rental. Planning Commission went through Section 13.6 Criteria for Review and answered yes to all items. Motion by Turmel, seconded by Miller to approve the site plan as it meets all the standards for approval. Motion carried unanimously. d. Zoning Ordinance #2: Rezoning request by Thomas and Ann Eckel at 18798 Honor Hwy, 10-08-010-026-03 to rezone the property from C-1to RR, so that they can build a house and live there. This application was not received in time to meet publication deadlines for a public hearing at this meeting. Motion by Turmel, seconded by Miller to schedule a public hearing for this rezoning request at the June regular meeting. Motion passed unanimously. c. Site Plan Review (SPR 2021-02) for Fresh Winds School and Church at 18201 Honor Hwy, 10-08-015-007-10 for a classrooms and kitchen addition to existing school/church. This is an amendment to the Site Plan formerly approved by the Planning Commission and would add 3 classrooms and a kitchen. PC discussed the site plan and went through Section 13.6, Criteria for Review finding that all the criteria was met. Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel to approve the Site Plan SPR 2021-02 with the condition of outside agency permits, including health department and soil erosion, being required prior to land use permit. Motion carried unanimously. 9.Public Input: Anthony Dutt and Jason Corbin regarding medical marihuana. Ronald Thomas regarding medical marihuana. 10.Reports/Discussion: Miller mentioned that Inland Township is hiring part/time staff for the Fire Department, especially the daytime shift. Adjournment: Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel, to adjourn at 7:18pm. Motion unanimously carried.