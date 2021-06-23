LEGAL NOTICE INLAND TOWNSHIP P...

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS SHOOTING RANGE BACKSTOP REPLACEMENT PROJECT Sealed bids will be received by the Village of Vernon Hills for the Shooting Range Backstop Replacement Project, until 10:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) on Wednesday, the 11th of August, 2021, at the Village of Vernon Hills, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the 11th of August, 2021, at the Village of Vernon Hills, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061. Plans and Instructions to Bidders for said Project will be available at the Village of Vernon Hills, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Village Holidays. Drawings and specifications for this project will be provided in an electronic format, not paper, via the Village's website. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond, cash, or a certified check payable to the order of the Village of Vernon Hills, certified by a responsible bank for an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid, as a guarantee that the bidder, if awarded the Contract, will furnish a satisfactory performance and payment bond, execute the Contract and proceed with the work. Upon failure to do so, the bidder shall forfeit the amount deposited as liquidated damages and no mistakes or errors on the part of the bidder shall excuse the bidder or entitle him to a return of the aforementioned amount. No bid will be considered unless the bidder shall furnish evidence satisfactory to the Village of Vernon Hills that the bidder has the necessary facilities, abilities, experience, equipment and financial and physical resources available to fulfill the conditions of the Contract and execute the work, should the Contract be awarded to it. Bidders will examine the plans and specifications and also the location in which said work is to be done and judge for themselves all the circumstances and surrounding conditions affecting the cost and nature of the work, and all bids will be presumed to be based on such examination, familiarity and judgment. A mandatory pre-proposal site visit will be held at 754 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills, IL on July 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., for the purpose of walking the project and answering questions. This will be the only opportunity to view the project site. Contractors are advised to be completely familiar with the drawings and specifications prior to this meeting and come prepared to ask questions. The Village of Vernon Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any technicalities and irregularities in the bidding and to hold the bid proposals for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of opening set forth above. Not less than the prevailing wage shall be paid for labor on the work to be done as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to comply with the provisions of all State of Illinois and federal laws concerning public works projects as well as the State of Illinois Human Rights Act and the regulations of the Illinois Human Rights Commission. By order of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Vernon Hills, Lake County, Illinois. Dated at Vernon Hills, Illinois, this 2nd day of July, 2021. Published in Daily Herald July 2, 2021 (4566200) , posted 07/02/2021.