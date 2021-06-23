Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

LEGAL NOTICE INLAND TOWNSHIP P...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 13 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE INLAND TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING MINUTES May 17, 2021 6:00pm 19668 Honor Highway lnterlochen Ml 49643 Approved June 21, 2021 with correction 1.Call to Order: 6:00pm by Jim Clark 2.Pledge of Allegiance (recited by all) 3.Roll Call: Present: Mary Miller, Laura Turmel, Nellie Thomas, Jim Clark, and Paul Huffman 4.Public Input: Anthony Dutt and Jason Corbin regarding medical marihuana 5.Approval of Agenda: Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel to approve the agenda with the change of moving New Business C after New Business D. Motion unanimously carried. 6.Approval of Minutes from March 31, 2921: Miller noted that in 8. New business, section a. 3., Huffman was incorrectly listed as "Marshall," which will be updated in the minutes. Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel, to approve the March 31, 2021 minutes with the change. Motion unanimously carried. 7.Old Business: none 8.New Business: a.Public Hearing - Zoning Ordinance Amendment #1: I.10-08-014-006-10 (O Honor Hwy), 10-08-014-006-20 (19591 Honor Hwy), 10-08-014-006-30 (19679 Honor Hwy) Rezone from RR to C-1. II. Section 3.28 has been amended to remove all language regarding permits for clearing of land. Ill. Section 14.7 new language regarding expiration of non-active applications and the proposal of adding new language establishing that applications that have been inactive for 120 consecutive calendar days will expire and require a new application. Staff gave brief background on the amendment. Open public comment Anthony Dutt recommended that the Planning Commission not make changes since Board will not listen. Being no further comment, closed public comment Motion by Miller, seconded by Thomas to recommend approval to the Township Board with typo corrected on last page. Motion unanimously 'carried. b.Discussion of Site Plan Review (SPR 2021-01) for Tom Hammond at 19490 St Johns, 10-08-014-010-00 for a Short-Term Rental. Planning Commission went through Section 13.6 Criteria for Review and answered yes to all items. Motion by Turmel, seconded by Miller to approve the site plan as it meets all the standards for approval. Motion carried unanimously. d. Zoning Ordinance #2: Rezoning request by Thomas and Ann Eckel at 18798 Honor Hwy, 10-08-010-026-03 to rezone the property from C-1to RR, so that they can build a house and live there. This application was not received in time to meet publication deadlines for a public hearing at this meeting. Motion by Turmel, seconded by Miller to schedule a public hearing for this rezoning request at the June regular meeting. Motion passed unanimously. c. Site Plan Review (SPR 2021-02) for Fresh Winds School and Church at 18201 Honor Hwy, 10-08-015-007-10 for a classrooms and kitchen addition to existing school/church. This is an amendment to the Site Plan formerly approved by the Planning Commission and would add 3 classrooms and a kitchen. PC discussed the site plan and went through Section 13.6, Criteria for Review finding that all the criteria was met. Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel to approve the Site Plan SPR 2021-02 with the condition of outside agency permits, including health department and soil erosion, being required prior to land use permit. Motion carried unanimously. 9.Public Input: Anthony Dutt and Jason Corbin regarding medical marihuana. Ronald Thomas regarding medical marihuana. 10.Reports/Discussion: Miller mentioned that Inland Township is hiring part/time staff for the Fire Department, especially the daytime shift. Adjournment: Motion by Miller, seconded by Turmel, to adjourn at 7:18pm. Motion unanimously carried. June 23, 2021-1T569490.

marketplace.record-eagle.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clark
Person
Tom Hammond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Business C#New Business D Motion#The Planning Commission#The Township Board#Review#D Zoning#C 1to Rr#The Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Yankton County, SDYankton Daily Press

Letter: Thank You, Planning Commission

This is a sincere “Thank You” to the members of the Yankton County Planning Commission. They have worked for the past many months to update the agricultural portions of our Yankton County zoning ordinance. This has proven to be a difficult task! They certainly deserve our support and gratitude. I...
Uinta County, WYUinta County Herald

7-2-2021 Uinta County Herald legal notices

Inter Vivos Revocable Trust of Dolores Towne, Deceased. Pursuant to Title 4 Section 4-10-507 of the Wyoming Statutes, Debra Shrum, whose address is 4114 Canyon Creek Road, Mountain Home, ID 83647, as Trustee of The Dolores Towne Family Living Trust dated October 27, 2020, hereby gives notice that Dolores Towne, the Settlor of said Trust, resident of Evanston, Wyoming, died on March 6, 2021. Creditors of the deceased Settlor are hereby notified to deliver or mail their written claims to the Trustee at the address above within one hundred and twenty (120) days after the date of the first publication, of this notice or be forever barred, and the time for commencing a proceeding to contest the validity of a trust or the proposed distribution of the trustee is one hundred and twenty (120) days from the date of the first publication, or be forever barred.
Weatherford, TXWeatherford Democrat

LEGAL NOTICE The following o...

The following ordinances were adopted by the City Council of the City of Weatherford, Texas on March 23, 2021. For additional information, contact the City Secretary at City Hall, 303 Palo Pinto, or 817-598-4202. O2021-13 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF WEATHERFORD, TEXAS, AMENDING TITLE XIV, CHAPTER 4 (“DANGEROUS ANIMALS”),...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Invitation to Bid...

LEGAL NOTICE Invitation to Bid Traverse City Area Public Schools Technology Department will receive bids for Texas Instruments calculators. Bids will be accepted at the Sabin Data Center, 2075 Cass Rd until 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021. Bids may be obtained on our website at: www.tcaps.net/bids and browse to Bid 1029. Bids will be accepted by e-mail at: bids@tcaps.net. The school district reserves the right to reject any or all bids, waive irregularities and to accept the bid, which, in its opinion, is in the best interest of the school district. Questions are asked at https://tinyurl.com/fsdfasr8, answers are found at https://tinyurl.com/a9ppfd57 July 3, 4, 2021-2T570067.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE The City of Trave...

LEGAL NOTICE The City of Traverse City/TC Arts Commission will receive sealed proposals in the office of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA)/TC Arts Commission at 303 E. State Street, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, until Friday, July 30, 2021 at 4:00 p.m., for the TC Arts Commission Strategic Plan. You must submit the sealed proposal to the DDA/TC Arts Commission Office prior to the above-indicated date and time or the proposal will not be accepted. Please see RFP for complete submission instructions. Specifications are available from the DDA/TC Arts Commission offices at 303 E. State Street, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, (231) 922-2050 or on the City's website. If the specifications are obtained from the City's website link at: http://www.traversecitymi.gov/bids_and_rfps.asp, it is the sole responsibility of the Bidder to check the website for updates and addenda prior to the bid being submitted. Bidder may also sign up to receive notifications when bids and RFPs are posted by sending an e-mail requesting same to ksheridan@traversecitymi.gov. The City of Traverse City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, waive irregularities, and to accept the bids either on an entire or individual basis that is in the best interest of the City of Traverse City. July 3, 4, 2021-2T570137.
Vernon Hills, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR...

LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS SHOOTING RANGE BACKSTOP REPLACEMENT PROJECT Sealed bids will be received by the Village of Vernon Hills for the Shooting Range Backstop Replacement Project, until 10:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) on Wednesday, the 11th of August, 2021, at the Village of Vernon Hills, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061. The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the 11th of August, 2021, at the Village of Vernon Hills, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061. Plans and Instructions to Bidders for said Project will be available at the Village of Vernon Hills, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills, Illinois 60061, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding Village Holidays. Drawings and specifications for this project will be provided in an electronic format, not paper, via the Village's website. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond, cash, or a certified check payable to the order of the Village of Vernon Hills, certified by a responsible bank for an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid, as a guarantee that the bidder, if awarded the Contract, will furnish a satisfactory performance and payment bond, execute the Contract and proceed with the work. Upon failure to do so, the bidder shall forfeit the amount deposited as liquidated damages and no mistakes or errors on the part of the bidder shall excuse the bidder or entitle him to a return of the aforementioned amount. No bid will be considered unless the bidder shall furnish evidence satisfactory to the Village of Vernon Hills that the bidder has the necessary facilities, abilities, experience, equipment and financial and physical resources available to fulfill the conditions of the Contract and execute the work, should the Contract be awarded to it. Bidders will examine the plans and specifications and also the location in which said work is to be done and judge for themselves all the circumstances and surrounding conditions affecting the cost and nature of the work, and all bids will be presumed to be based on such examination, familiarity and judgment. A mandatory pre-proposal site visit will be held at 754 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills, IL on July 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., for the purpose of walking the project and answering questions. This will be the only opportunity to view the project site. Contractors are advised to be completely familiar with the drawings and specifications prior to this meeting and come prepared to ask questions. The Village of Vernon Hills reserves the right to reject any and all bids, and to waive any technicalities and irregularities in the bidding and to hold the bid proposals for a period of sixty (60) days from the date of opening set forth above. Not less than the prevailing wage shall be paid for labor on the work to be done as required by law. The successful bidder will be required to comply with the provisions of all State of Illinois and federal laws concerning public works projects as well as the State of Illinois Human Rights Act and the regulations of the Illinois Human Rights Commission. By order of the Board of Trustees of the Village of Vernon Hills, Lake County, Illinois. Dated at Vernon Hills, Illinois, this 2nd day of July, 2021. Published in Daily Herald July 2, 2021 (4566200) , posted 07/02/2021.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Legal Notice IN THE CIRCUIT CO...

Legal Notice IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COOK COUNTY, IL In the Matter of the Petition of Doloriae Daniels For Change of Name Case No. 2021CONC000505 Public Notice is hereby given that on August 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom 1202, being one of the return days in the Circuit Court of the County of Cook, I will file my Petition in said Court for the change of my name from Doloriae Therese Daniels to that of Doloriae Therese Sharp, pursuant to the Statute in such case made and provided. Dated April 12, 2021 at Cook County, IL /s/ Doloriae Daniels Petitioner Published in Daily Herald July 2, 9, 16, 2021 (4566359) , posted 07/02/2021.
Salida, COMountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of June 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). NameTrent Carlyle,...
Lawmanisteenews.com

Greenleaf Township's legal bills mounting

Legal entanglements their costly fees continue to dog a Sanilac County Township. Earlier this month the United State’s Court of Appeals for the Sixth District upheld the ruling Greenleaf Township must pay $140,000 in legal fees to a plaintiff who sued and was awarded a $500 claim for the township’s violating Michigan's Open Meetings Act, which decrees public business be done in the public purview.
Pitcairn, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE Borough Council o...

Borough Council of the Borough of Pitcairn will consider for adoption at its meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., in Council Chambers of the Borough of Pitcairn, 609 Broadway, Pitcairn, PA 15140, the following ordinance, summarized and titled as follows:. AN ORDINANCE OF THE BOROUGH OF PITCAIRN,...
Mount Lebanon, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE MT. LEBANON, PENN...

At a meeting held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Mt. Lebanon Commission enacted Ordinance (Bill No. 4-21) modifying procedures for participation in commission meetings by telecommunication devices. Copies of the ordinance are available at the manager's office, 710 Washington Road, the Mt. Lebanon Library, 16 Castle Shannon Blvd., and online...
Harbor Springs, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE HARBOR SPRINGS PU...

LEGAL NOTICE HARBOR SPRINGS PUBLIC SCHOOLS is now accepting bids for the High School First Floor Painting Project. "Bids should be marked Harbor Springs High School First Floor Painting Project" and sent or dropped off at the following address by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021: Michael Behrmann, Superintendent Harbor Springs Public Schools 800 S. State Road Harbor Springs, MI 49740 Bids may also be submitted via email, in PDF format with header note "Harbor Springs High School First Floor Painting Project" to: mbehrmann@harborps.org. The bid documents can be found at www.harborps.org. The Harbor Springs Board of Education reserves the right to refuse any and all bids. June 30, July 1, 2021-2T569897.
Bellefonte, PAAshtabula Star Beacon

48JN LEGAL NOTICE Serve...

Serve notice upon Jeremy Shook, aka Jeremy Snook, of a hearing scheduled for July 15th, 2021 at 9:00AM in Courtroom No. 1 of the Centre County Courthouse, 102 South Allegheny Street Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823. Said matter involves his parental rights to K.G.S., a minor female. This ad has been viewed...
Politicsnorthfieldcenter.com

Annual Notice Regarding Required Landscaping and Maintenance of Township Yards

TO ALL PROPERTY OWNERS OF NORTHFIELD CENTER TOWNSHIP:. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THE FOLLOWING TOWNSHIP ZONING RESOLUTION AND CORRESPONDING SUMMIT COUNTY ORDINANCE IS IN EFFECT IN THE TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD CENTER, AND WILL BE ENFORCED. SECTION 430.06 OF THE NORTHFIELD CENTER ZONING RESOLUTION, LANDSCAPING AND MAINTENANCE OF YARDS ALONG...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s 21 Legal Notices — Upcoming Hearings For Planning Board, Board Of Appeals & Conservation Commission

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the latest legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, June 20, 2021:. 210743 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — NOI — 28 Gunderson RoadDownload. 210744 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — ANOIOC — 9 Towpath DriveDownload. 210745 — Wilmington Conservation Commission — ANRAD...
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

43JN LEGAL NOTICE Ashta...

Ashtabula City Legislation may be viewed in its entirety in the Office of the Clerk of Council, located at 4717 Main Avenue; 992-7119. AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE CITY MANAGER TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH BOB ROSS AUTO GROUP FOR THE ACQUISITION OF A GMC 3500 TRUCK FOR WATER POLLUTION CONTROL THROUGH THE STATE COOPERATIVE PURCHASING PROGRAM (City Manager)
New Kensington, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

LEGAL NOTICE Pursuant to the L...

Pursuant to the Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act, the Act of May 19, 1995, P.L. 4, No. 1995-2, notice is hereby given that KU Resources, Inc. (KU Resources), on behalf of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Westmoreland (RACW) and R.F. Duff, LLC, (R.F. Duff) as the owner/remediator, has submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) a Notice of Intent to Remediate (NIR) for 700 Constitution Boulevard, New Kensington, PA 15068, a former metalworking machinery industrial site. This NIR states that, based on the results of site characterization, constituents of concern identified in soil include arsenic, lead, and zinc. Constituents identified in the groundwater above their respective MSCs include benzene, dichloroethene, tetrachloroethene, trichloroethene, arsenic, cadmium, cobalt, lead, manganese, and zinc. RACW, R.F. Duff, and KU Resources have indicated that the property will be addressed in accordance with the PADEP's Site-Specific Standard for both soil and groundwater. This notice is made under the provision of the Land Recycling and Environmental Remediation Standards Act, the Act of May 19, 1995, P.L. #4, No. 2.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITO...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The Settlor, John T. Sees (DOB: March 15, 1962), who lived at 5042 Matthew Drive, Traverse City, Michigan 49684, died May 24, 2021. There is no personal representative of the settlor's estate to whom Letters of Authority have been issued. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against John T. Sees, his estate, or his trust, The John T. Sees and Katryna M. Glettler Revocable Trust Agreement dated December 4th, 2012, will be forever barred unless presented to Katryna M. Glettler within four (4) months after the date of this publication. Dated: June 18, 2021 ATTORNEY: R. Todd Balkema (P64038) Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center, PLLC 218 Maple Street, Ste. A Big Rapids, MI 49307 TRUSTEE: Katryna M. Glettler 5042 Matthew Dr. Traverse City, MI 49684 June 23, 2021-1T569204.

Comments / 0

Community Policy