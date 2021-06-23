Cancel
Recipes

Coconut slaw recipe

newschain
 12 days ago
Coconut slaw

“Coconut is my favourite fruit in the world. I love it because it’s so versatile: from starter to dessert, the possibilities are endless,” says cookbook author, Vanessa Bolosier. “I created this recipe because I love coconut souskay – a traditional Martinique recipe – but always felt it lacked something, a bit of a kick, creaminess, texture…

“This recipe is one of my guests’ favourite, always on the request list for menus at my supper clubs.”

Coconut slaw recipe

Ingredients:(Serves 4)

1 coconut¼ carrot, coarsely grated1 small piece (about 3cm) fresh ginger, finely grated¼ Scotch bonnet chilli, very finely chopped (optional)Salt1 lime4tbsp coconut milk

Method:

1. Break the husk of the coconut and scoop out the meat. Wash the meat and pat dry with paper towels. Coarsely grate the coconut meat into a mixing bowl.

2. Add the carrot, ginger and chilli and season with salt to taste.

3. Squeeze in the lime juice, add the coconut milk and stir to mix evenly. Cover with clingfilm and place in the refrigerator for one hour before serving.

Sunshine Kitchen: Delicious Creole Recipes From The Heart Of The Caribbean by Vanessa Bolosier is published by Pavilion Books, priced £12.99. Photography by Clare Winfield. Available now.

