The Friends of Peninsula State Park have set their eyes on Nicolet Beach for one of their next big endeavors. A playground located near the beach area was recently removed due to its deterioration over time. The Friends group is hoping to raise $80,000 to build a new playground on the site with more modern conveniences. That includes a rubberized play surface and equipment usable for people of all physical abilities. Even with all the other amenities the park has to offer, Friends of Peninsula State Park Business Manager Steve Strucely says visiting families still want a playground for their kids.