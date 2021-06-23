LEGAL NOTICE MICHIGAN DEPARTME...

LEGAL NOTICE MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT, GREAT LAKES, AND ENERGY REMEDIATION AND REDEVELOPMENT DIVISION CLEANUP CRITERIA REQUIREMENTS FOR RESPONSE ACTIVITY Rule Set 2020-130 EQ NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING THURSDAY, JULY 8, 2021 Virtual Hearing 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Remediation and Redevelopment Division (RRD), will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. The hearing will be held to receive public comments on proposed changes to the Cleanup Criteria Requirements for Response Activity. The proposed rule set (2020-130 EQ) will amend the current rules to add per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) generic cleanup criteria for groundwater used for drinking water to R 299.49. These rules are promulgated by authority conferred on the Director of EGLE by Section 20104(1) of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, as amended, MCL 324.20104(1). These rules will take immediate effect upon filing with the Secretary of State. The rules (2020-130 EQ) are published on the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules Web site at Michigan.gov/MOAHR. Click on "Administrative Rules", "Pending Rules Activity" and then "Rules Currently Pending in the Rulemaking Process." Enter in the search box "2020-130" and click on the Rule Set # "2020-130 EQ." The rules are also published in the July 1, 2021 issue of the Michigan Register. The public hearing will be held virtually via Zoom to receive public comments while complying with measures designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the City of Lansing Resolution #2021-081. To attend the virtual public hearing, click on the link below. If you do not have internet access or would like to participate via telephone, please call the number below and enter the conference ID. Attend the Virtual Public Hearing via Zoom You may register ahead of time, but pre-registration is not required to attend the hearing. Individuals interested in participating can click the link above at the start of the event (2:00 p.m.). You can also find this Zoom link in the EGLE calendar at: Michigan.gov/EGLE, click on the "EGLE Calendars, Events and Training," then "Event Type," "Public Hearings and Meetings." If you choose to register ahead of time, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you do not have internet access and would like to join by PHONE ONLY, please use the following phone number: 636-651-3142 and use conference code 374288#. Any interested person is invited to attend and present his or her views. It is requested that all statements be submitted in writing for the hearing record. Anyone unable to attend may submit comments in writing to the following address by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021. Copies of the draft rules may also be obtained by mail or electronic transmission at the following address: Remediation and Redevelopment Division Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Attention: Kevin Schrems P.O. Box 30426 Lansing, Michigan 48909-7926 Phone: 517-275-1180 Fax: 517-241-9581 E-Mail: EGLE-RRD@Michigan.gov Individuals needing language assistance or accommodations for effective participation at the hearing should contact Kevin Schrems schremsk@michigan.gov by July 1, 2021 to request language, mobility, visual, hearing, translation, and/or other assistance. June, 23, 2021-1T569122.