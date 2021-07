Even before the pandemic, the beach was my safe place. Growing up in SoCal, I always made sure to keep a spare bathing suit and towel in the trunk of my car in case I found myself near the coast with a moment to spare. Through this past year, like many of us, I turned to L.A.’s natural spaces, like parks, hiking trails and beaches, just as much for an escape as for grounding myself. As summer gets into full swing, more of us are taking advantage of L.A.’s access to beaches, lakes, rivers and other places you might want to cool off. According to environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay, beach days and river trips are at an all-time high. But are they safe for a dip?