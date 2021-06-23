Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Save Big on Nissan Models with the Nissan Summer Sales Event

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

Nissan Summer Sales Event comes to Boucher Nissan of Waukesha. Drivers can celebrate the beginning of warmer days with the Nissan Summer Sales Event happening now through July 6. Boucher Nissan of Waukesha in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is a one-stop-shop for big savings on some of the latest models. Interested parties are encouraged to visit this dealership to take advantage of the sales event. There are 13 Nissan models available at 0% APR for up to 72 months.

www.mysanantonio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Sentra#Nissan Murano#Nissan Frontier#Nissan Vehicles#Save Big#Waukesha Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
News Break
Nissan
Related
CarsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Nissan recalls 30K Versa, Titan models to fix turn signal bulbs

Nissan is recalling nearly 31,000 Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks and Versa sedans over concerns that the vehicles’ turn signal bulbs could fail. According to Consumer Reports, Nissan is recalling 30,799 of its 2020 and 2021 vehicles because the bulbs could prematurely fail, meaning that drivers would be unable to use their traffic signals properly.
CarsJalopnik

Nissan Just Made Another Weird Series Hybrid

Nissan is plugging along with development of its weird e-Power drivetrain. In its home market of Japan, the carmaker has debuted a new model, the Note Aura, which uses this fascinating EV(ish) tech. Nissan calls the new Note Aura a premium compact car, but we know it’s really just a baby Ariya.
Carshackaday.com

Retrofitting Fast Charging To A Nissan Leaf EV

Electric cars have been around for a while now, and thus they’re starting to get chopped up and modded just like any other car. [Daniel Öster] is one such person doing the work, and recently posted his efforts to retrofit fast charging to an base-model Nissan Leaf that didn’t ship with the feature.
CarsSheridan Media

2012 Nissan Juke SL Hunchback

Only has had 2 owners. Clean title. Leather seats. Has a sport, economy, and normal drive mode. Has a bluetooth connection. Working sunroof. No electrical problems or engine problems. In amazing shape. Gets 27 mpg in town and 32 mpg on the highway. If interested please text me.
Carsmotor1.com

Classic Mini electrified using Nissan Leaf powertrain

The original Mini is one of those classics that just doesn’t go out of style - people just love to drive them and be seen in them, which is why we’ll probably keep seeing them on the road for years to come. However, just in case older petrol-burning cars won’t be allowed on public roads in the future, there is a way to keep driving the old Mini, if you have it converted to run on electricity.
Economyinsideevs.com

US: Nissan LEAF Sales Rebound To Almost 5,000 In Q2 2021

In the second quarter of 2021, Nissan reports a strong 73.8% year-over-year sales increase in the U.S., to 280,282 units, from a low level in 2020. An interesting thing is that the Nissan LEAF noted the strongest growth among all Nissan vehicles, growing 358% year-over-year to 4,804 units (best result since the Q2 2015)! That's 1.7% of the entire volume or 4.8% of Nissan passenger cars.
CarsSpringfield News Sun

2021 Nissan Altima is the midsize sedan that time forgot

This week’s tester made me feel a little nostalgic and reminiscing of times in the not-so-distant past. Remember when midsize sedans were all the craze? Everyone seemed to have a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. These cars are still somewhat popular, but many others have been discontinued or don’t exist now.
CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The American automotive industry was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first three quarters of 2020. People could not visit dealerships. Vehicles languished on dealer lots. That started to change late in the year. By the end of 2020, sales began to explode. This continued into 2021, and some models are so scarce people […]
CarsPosted by
thedrive

New Nissan Z Prototype Spotted Testing in Arizona

The replacement for the 370Z is due to be revealed in August. Nissan's Z cars have built up quite a following over the last five decades as an affordable, enjoyable sports car. The format has always changed over the years, dancing between inline and vee engines and flirting with turbos in the mid 90s. Now, we're due for a new Z to carry on this storied line, and an example of that very car was just spotted in Miami, Arizona by YouTuber MrFixIt.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Pearl White Nissan Pathfinder

SL trim. Nice, LOW MILES - 37,482! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Heated Rear Seat, [K01] MIDNIGHT EDITION PACKAGE, 4x4, Power Liftgate, New Tires SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, 4x4, Power Liftgate,...
California StateAutoblog

Watch a Nissan Maxima plow into a gas pump in California

The driver of a seventh-generation Nissan Maxima is extremely lucky to be alive after veering off a highway in California and slamming into a gas pump. The fiery incident was caught on tape by a nearby surveillance camera. Firefighters in Ceres, a town about 80 miles south of Sacramento, told...
CarsMotorAuthority

Nissan teases sleek electric crossover

Nissan on Thursday provided an early look at a new electric crossover being developed on the same platform as the upcoming 2022 Ariya. The platform is the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance's CMF-EV design, which in the Ariya will offer up to 389 hp from a dual-motor system and close to 300 miles on range from a 90-kwh battery. The Ariya will also offer a 65-kwh battery.
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Nissan announces to build new electric model and battery plant in UK

London — Japanese car giant Nissan is to build a new electric model and huge battery plant in Britain in a massive boost to the automotive industry. More than 1,600 jobs will be created in Sunderland and an estimated 4,500 in supply companies under an investment of 1 billion pounds (1.3 billion dollars).
Carstopgear.com

Nissan is taunting us with this rally-spec Juke concept

This is the Nissan Juke Rally Tribute Concept, and the petition to turn it from render to reality starts here…. What a fantastic looking thing this is. Turns out the Juke suits knobbly tyres, lightbars and spotlights – although then again, what car doesn’t?. The renders have been knocked up...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Nissan bets big on UK with EV battery plant and new crossover

* Plant will make batteries for 100,000 vehicles a year. * Johnson hails vote of confidence in post-Brexit UK. SUNDERLAND, England, July 1 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co bet on Britain to supercharge its European electric future on Thursday, pledging $1.4 billion with its Chinese partner to build a giant battery plant that will power 100,000 vehicles a year including a new crossover model.
CarsTop Speed

A Tesla Model S Plaid Spanks the Nissan GT-R In This 1/4-Mile Drag Race

The Model S Plaid has destroyed the Nissan GT-R in ways you can’t imagine. The Tesla Model S Plaid was launched earlier this month, and it was only a matter of time before we saw it on the drag strip. A YouTube channel with the handle ‘ICSI’ shared the video of a Tesla Model S Plaid going up against the Nissan GT-R in a quarter-mile race. While a formidable competitor to start with, the Model S Plaid made short work of the Godzilla. If you’re a GT-R fan, we warn you to proceed ahead at your own risk!
EconomyWFMZ-TV Online

Britain Nissan

Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners have announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle, and batteries, in northeast England. It's a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. Nissan said Thursday it will build its next generation electric vehicles at the company’s plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta declined to say how much financial backing the government had given the project.
CarsConnecticut Post

Drive: 2021 Elantra offers range of tech offerings

The compact sedan never was a big money-maker for most automakers, and a few have all but abandoned the form. Hyundai has a different vision. Its Elantra and Accent, compact and subcompact sedans and hatchbacks, remain central to the South Koran automaker's business plan - so much so that the Elantra can be fitted out as an economy, hybrid, sporty or luxury sedan.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Gun Metallic Nissan Sentra

CARFAX One-Owner. Gun Metallic 2019 Nissan Sentra S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal Cloth. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5675 miles below market average!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
EconomyThe Independent

Nissan’s gigafactory announcement is welcome but more must be done to save the UK car industry

Nissan's investment in a UK battery factory to supply its electric vehicles has been hailed by the government as a "vote of confidence" in the country. It is part of a £1bn package that is expected to support 6,000 jobs which is undoubtedly good news for the UK car industry. However, it needs to be the first of several such announcements if the future of the wider sector and tens of thousands more jobs is to be secured.