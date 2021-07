Nike Sportswear has slowly dripped out new colorways of the Air More Uptempo during 2021. Next up, we have a pair dressed in Black, White, and Silver. Looking closer, this Nike Air More Uptempo features Black tumbled leather across the base while the traditionally large ‘AIR’ branding runs across the panels in White with Metallic Silver outlining. Metallic Silver also lands on the tongue labels while a Green Swoosh hits the heel and midsole. Lastly, Pink hits the Swoosh on the toe and placed within the Air Max unit and a White rubber sole finishes the look.