Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Xpeng Said To Get Nod For $2B Hong Kong Listing

By Madhukumar Warrier
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHgl4_0acjexhF00

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a dual primary listing in the city, Bloomberg reported — citing people with knowledge of the matter.

What Happened: Xpeng could raise as much as $2 billion from the listing in Hong Kong as soon as this year, as per the report.

Xpeng’s listing in the Asian financial hub is a dual primary one and not a secondary listing as the company does not satisfy the two-year listing track record required for it to pursue a secondary listing in Hong Kong. The company went public in New York only last year.

Why It Matters: Companies such as Xpeng, which operate in a cash-intensive industry, are seeking to raise further money without the accompanying financial burden. Xpeng, which has an SUV named G3 and a sedan named P7, unveiled its third mass-produced electric sedan model called the P5 in April.

It was reported in March that the Chinese EV trio of Xpeng, Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) has hired investment advisors for their Hong Kong IPOs.

Chinese companies that are listed in the U.S. are also pursuing a listing in Hong Kong in order to expand their investor base closer to home. Additionally, it will serve to remove the overhang of a U.S. regulatory clampdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Price Action: Xpeng shares closed 8.3% lower in Tuesday’s trading session at $39.99.

Photo: Courtesy of Xpeng Motors

Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
54K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Stock Exchange#Li Auto Inc#Chinese#Xpeng Inc#Xpev#Bloomberg#Asian#Suv#G3#P7#Xpeng Nio Inc#Li#Xpeng Motors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8 billion in Hong Kong listing

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese smart electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc said it would raise $1.8 billion to expand its product line-up and develop its technology, by pricing its shares on Wednesday at HK$165 ($21.25) each in a Hong Kong dual primary listing. The Guangzhou-based company sold 85 million shares...
ChinaForeign Policy

A Fearful Hong Kong Marks Anniversaries

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Hong Kong marks 24th anniversary of British handover to Chinese rule, the European Union and United Kingdom agree to a Brexit trade extension, and Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88. If you would like to receive Morning Brief in your inbox every weekday, please sign...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Prices 85M Hong Kong Offering at an Equivalent of $42.52/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced the pricing of the global offering (the "Global Offering") of 85,000,000 shares (the "Offer Shares") which comprises an international offering (the "International Offering") and a Hong Kong public offering (the "Hong Kong Public Offering").
Politicspdjnews.com

Hong Kong returned to China

At midnight on July 1, 1997, Hong Kong reverts back to Chinese rule in a ceremony attended by British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Prince Charles of Wales, Chinese President Jiang Zemin and U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. A few thousand Hong Kongers protested the turnover, which was otherwise celebratory and peaceful. In 1839, Britain invaded China to crush opposition to its…
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

Hong Kong’s first listed fruit tea company flops in its debut

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Shares of Nayuki Holdings, a popular Chinese teahouse chain, opened 4.7% lower in their Wednesday debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange, despite strong investor interest in the company's initial public offering. The Shenzhen-based company,...
Marketsspglobal.com

As Singapore, Hong Kong weigh SPAC rules, listings flow to US, South Korea

The Singapore and Hong Kong exchanges are considering loosening their listing rules to attract special purpose acquisition companies, but most of these blank-check companies will likely still opt for exchanges in the U.S. or South Korea, according to market experts. Until now, most Asia-Pacific exchanges have effectively shut out SPAC...
Economykdal610.com

China Tourism aims for $7 billion Hong Kong listing – sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd aims to raise up to $7 billion in a Hong Kong secondary listing, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The people declined to be identified as the information is not yet public. The Shanghai-listed company...
Economylmu.edu

HONG KONG: UPROOTING THE APPLE TREE

EXECUTIVE EDITOR ZHI JIAO DANIELLE GOH WRITES — Legend has it that an apple a day keeps the lie away. That was the slogan of Apple Daily, the most vocal pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong. But what happens when the apple tree falls?. On Thursday, Apple Daily printed its last...
StocksStreet.Com

Xpeng Targets $1.97 Billion Raise in Hong Kong Public Offering

Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Report said Thursday it was launching its Hong Kong public offering as the Chinese electric vehicle maker looks to raise as much as $1.97 billion. Shares of the Guangzhou-based company were down 1.8% to $40.87 on Thursday. They are down 4.6% year-to-date, compared to a 13.7% rise for the S&P 500.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Tesla rival Xpeng announces global offering of 85 million shares, including 4.25 million in Hong Kong

Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng Inc. said Thursday it is planning a global offering of 85 million Class A shares, split between an international offering of 80.75 million shares and a Hong Kong offering of 4.25 million shares. The Tesla rival is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market value of more than $30 billion. It won approval for an offering from Hong Kong regulators this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the situation. Its U.S.-listed shares were up about 1% in premarket trade. There are eight banks underwriting...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Electric-vehicle maker Xpeng to list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

(Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng Inc said on Thursday it is looking to list its common shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as part of a global offering. After the proposed listing, Xpeng's Class A ordinary shares in Hong Kong will be convertible with its American depositary shares (ADS) that are currently listed on the New York Stock Exchange.