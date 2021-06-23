Back In My Day: You can’t Google the answer to prosperity

Two years ago, I interviewed my favorite teacher for a short paper discussing what it meant to be prosperous for middle-aged adults who were in their early twenties or so when the digital revolution ushered itself in. She was my Latin teacher (Yeah, I took Latin. Big whoop.) and role model. She had spent all four years with me, progressing up among the faculty ranks and watching me justify forgetting to do homework due to my senioritis. In my last summer column before fall rolls around, I wanted to highlight a quick tidbit of advice she gave me about what it meant to be prosperous.