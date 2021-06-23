Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Candice Marie Rajala

Mining Journal
 13 days ago

MARQUETTE, MI – Candice Marie Rajala, age 41, of Marquette, MI, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born January 24, 1980, daughter to Wanda Seppanen and John Kemppainen. Candy graduated from L’Anse High School in 1998, and went on to receive a Bachelor degree in Accounting and a Bachelor degree in Finance from Northern Michigan University. Candy worked at the Ojibwa Casino for a short while prior to moving to Duluth. She moved back to Baraga and worked at the Lakeside Inn. She married, Daniel Rajala, on August 5, 2011 and they resided in Marquette.

www.miningjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Obituaries
City
Marquette, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Baraga, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Mi#L Anse High School#The Ojibwa Casino#Native American#Jacobson Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
WandaVision
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy