MARQUETTE, MI – Candice Marie Rajala, age 41, of Marquette, MI, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born January 24, 1980, daughter to Wanda Seppanen and John Kemppainen. Candy graduated from L’Anse High School in 1998, and went on to receive a Bachelor degree in Accounting and a Bachelor degree in Finance from Northern Michigan University. Candy worked at the Ojibwa Casino for a short while prior to moving to Duluth. She moved back to Baraga and worked at the Lakeside Inn. She married, Daniel Rajala, on August 5, 2011 and they resided in Marquette.