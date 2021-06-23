TEXAS VIEW: Abbott’s border wall promise a political waste of tax money

Several potential 2024 hopefuls in the Republican Party are pouncing on immigration as a top issue to get an edge in the early jockeying for the next presidential race. The dynamic was on full display this past week when former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), two potential contenders, visited the southern border with roughly two dozen House Republicans in tow. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) also made headlines when they announced they would send police and National Guard troops to the border. And senators eyeing 2024 bids is making hay about a jump in attempted border crossings.