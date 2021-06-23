Cancel
Texas State

TEXAS VIEW: Abbott’s border wall promise a political waste of tax money

By Texas View
Odessa American
 12 days ago

Greg Abbott knows better. As the chief executive of the state with the largest international border, the Texas governor knows that a border wall won’t address our problem of illegal residents to an extent that makes it worth the huge expense. But he also knows the populist mileage former President Donald Trump got out of playing to conservatives’ irrational fears, and Abbott appears ready to pump untold billions of taxpayers’ dollars into his 2022 reelection campaign.

