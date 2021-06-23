One challenge after another: creating lithium-sulfur rechargeable batteries

Digital technologies have advanced at an astounding pace in the past few decades. Smartphones and other personal communication devices are now as ubiquitous as personal computers and TVs, often replacing them. Devices are more connected than ever, with huge amounts of information being collected and analyzed every second. Autonomous electric vehicles are no longer relegated to sci-fi movies and comics but will soon be parked in millions of driveways across the globe. All of these data-intensive technologies require a constant source of power—which is often stored in batteries. Today’s battery technology is lagging behind adjacent technological advances, with most devices using lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries that bring with them a host of concerns. Li is a scarce and limited resource, and its mining has negative impacts on the environment. Li-ion batteries are prone to thermal runaway, potentially causing fires and explosions, and are also difficult to recycle, creating further environmental hazards. To create the much-desired unified energy platform of the future that brings together renewable energy resources, electric transportation, and a connected Internet of Things, a new solution for battery technology will need to be found. This webinar will explore how current challenges can be overcome through the application of advances in new materials, and what the future of battery technology might hold for building a better, greener, and fully interconnected world.