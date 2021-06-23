Britney Spears Expected To Speak At Conservatorship Hearing In L.A Wednesday

Grammy-award winning singer Britney Spears will speak to an L.A. Superior Court judge Wednesday, as the battle for her conservatorship continues. In California, convservatorships are established when a person is “unable to provide properly for his or her personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.” The conservatorship began after Spears was twice admitted into a hospital for psychiatric evaluations in 2008. In 2019, Spears was again checked into a mental health facility where she was treated for a month, according to TMZ.