Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Umbra Appoints Joe Morrison as VP of Commercial Product

By PRWeb
SFGate
 12 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Joe Morrison recently joined Umbra’s product team, and in recognition of his leadership has been promoted to Vice President of Commercial Product. Joe is one of the most public advocates for the value of commercial remote sensing and has been a customer of satellite imagery for half a decade. He is an outspoken critic of the procurement and business processes implemented by incumbent commercial satellite imagery providers.

www.sfgate.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prweb#Commercial Product#Product Umbra Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
BusinessSpaceRef

Kleos Co-founder Miles Ashcroft appointed Chief Innovation Officer to lead research & product innovation

Kleos Space S.A (ASX:KSS, Frankfurt:KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, has appointed co-founder Miles Ashcroft to the role of Chief Innovation Officer to overseee the company’s research and innovation activity. Mr Ashcroft’s appointment to the newly created role follows the launch of Kleos’ Scouting Mission satellites (KSM1)...
Businessaithority.com

BIXOLON Appoints Jay Kim as Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH

BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON Co. Ltd, a leading global Mobile, Label and POS printer manufacturer, has appointed Jay Kim as the new Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe GmbH. Jay will be responsible for BIXOLON’s ongoing operations, sales, technical and marketing activities for the European market. Fully committed...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

Viracon launches innovative architectural glass technology

Viracon is launching Viracon PLUS, a strategic partnership program designed to foster innovative, next-generation architectural glass technology and bring those technologies to the market. “Viracon PLUS draws on our 50 years of experience to fuel new innovations that will allow architects to design buildings that are smarter, more energy efficient,...
Businessaithority.com

Cesare Rotundo Appointed VP of Product at Leading B2B Rebate Management Company, Enable

San Francisco-based Enable, the modern cloud-based software solution for B2B rebate management, announced that Cesare Rotundo has been named as VP of Product. Cesare comes to Enable with over two decades of extensive experience spanning across product management, consulting, development, business/industry solutions and platforms. As product leader, Cesare will steer the product vision, take responsibility for product strategy and also head up product marketing.
BusinessSFGate

Inspirational Apparel Company Kerusso Adds National Sales Director To Team

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (PRWEB) July 05, 2021. Kerusso has experienced a record-breaking first two quarters so far in 2021, and the maker of America's favorite faith-based apparel and accessories has no intentions of slowing down. The company has just added a key team member, Matthew Haley, to their roster of strong players as National Sales Director.
BusinessSFGate

SeaFirst Debuts New Brand That Doubles Down on Customer Experience

Seafirst Insurance is locally owned and operated, has been in business over 40 years and is the largest independent general insurance broker on Vancouver Island. They have 6 offices across Southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands and employ nearly 100 staff. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (PRWEB) July 05, 2021. As...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Asurity appoints David Roell as VP, Compliance Products and Analytics at RiskExec

Asurity announces David Roell has joined the company as Vice President, Compliance Products and Analytics at its subsidiary RiskExec. Prior to joining the Asurity organization, David served as Lead Data Scientist, HMDA Operations at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). In that role, David was responsible for collecting, analyzing, and...
Businesseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Horseware Ireland appoint former Under-Armour EMEA Commercial Director

Horseware Ireland appoint former Under-Armour EMEA Commercial Director. Horseware Ireland has made two key senior management appointments from the branded sports apparel and financial services sectors as part of their plans to drive international growth. Former EMEA Commercial Director of Under Armour, Shane Meharg, has joined Horseware as Chief Commercial Officer; while Louis O’Neill, most recently head of EY’s M&A team in Ireland, has joined Horseware as Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Caster Concepts Appoints Andrew Dobbins as VP of Manufacturing

ALBION, Mich. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. Caster Concepts Inc., a leading global manufacturer of industrial wheels and casters, announced today that Andrew R. Dobbins has been named vice president of manufacturing for the company and its six associated businesses. Dobbins has been involved with Caster Concepts (CasterConcepts.com) since its inception...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

Stilla Technologies Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President Global Marketing and Commercial Operations

Stilla Technologies, the company innovating the next generation of digital PCR solutions for life science research and clinical diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Matthew Grow, PhD, to Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Operations. Trained as a molecular biologist, Dr. Grow brings over 25 years of experience in biological research and commercial management to Stilla during a time of dynamic growth for the company and for digital PCR, which is transforming the fields of genomics and genetic analysis.
Garland, TXSFGate

Fortress Building Products Brings Enhanced Aluminum Railing Solution to Commercial Market

GARLAND, Texas (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Fortress Building Products, one of the strongest brands in the outdoor building products industry, extends a best-in-class railing solution to commercial building professionals with the Al¹³ PLUS aluminum railing system. Al¹³ PLUS, the railing system formerly known as Al¹³, features code-driven enhancements and an innovative bracket system that addresses common challenges on large-scale commercial projects. Al¹³ PLUS joins Fortress Building Products’ current residential aluminum railing offering, Al¹³ HOME™, and is available across its North American dealer network.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Commercial Products and Services for the Warfighter

A preference for commercial products and services would improve the Department of Defense's ability to put weapon systems in warfighter's hands faster, cheaper, and with more innovative technologies. Commercial buying procedures leverage a competitive marketplace to achieve the best price, avoid sole source situations, and minimize life cycle costs. Procuring a commercial product is the ultimate streamlined acquisition process – one that does not require any creative workarounds.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Cameo hires former Uber leader as its first VP of product

Cameo has added a new product leader to its executive team with more than a decade of experience at some of Silicon Valley's top tech companies. The Chicago startup announced Tuesday that it hired Nundu Janakiram as its first VP of product. Janakiram comes to Cameo from Uber, where he spent six years as the ride-hailing firm's director of product. Prior to that, he held product manager roles at YouTube, where he worked on the consumer viewing experience, and at Google, where his work focused on the search experience.
BusinessSFGate

TradePending Appoints New CFO and Product Director

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. TradePending, a leading provider of vehicle valuation and merchandising software to car dealerships, announces the appointment of two senior executives. Tom Parker joins as Chief Financial Officer, with Craige Ruffin joining as the Director of Product. “Tom and Craige are welcome additions to...
BusinessSFGate

Allergy Standards announces the appointment of Elisabeth Yazdzik as VP Business Development, U.S.

DUBLIN, Ireland (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) announced today the appointment of Elisabeth Yazdzik as VP Business Development, U.S. As VP Business Development, Elisabeth will be responsible for growing the ASL brand and establishing new relationships with organizations to help them better meet the needs of their customers through the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

SlickText names VP of product management

Mobile marketing platform SlickText has tapped former Ramsey Solutions official Brandon Kellogg to serve as vice president of product management, a new position for the growing Nashville-based company. A one-time director of product management for a sector of Ramsey Solutions, Kellogg has since served as a senior director of real...
Businesssgbonline.com

Bangers LP Appoints VP Of Marketing

Bangers LP appointed Shane Wheaton as vice president, marketing. Over the course of his 22-year career, Wheaton has worked in sales, marketing and product development in two-step distribution and with manufacturers including Remington Arms, Traditions Firearms, Smith & Wesson, and Thompson Center Arms. “I’m pleased to name Shane Wheaton as...