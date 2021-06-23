Umbra Appoints Joe Morrison as VP of Commercial Product
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Joe Morrison recently joined Umbra’s product team, and in recognition of his leadership has been promoted to Vice President of Commercial Product. Joe is one of the most public advocates for the value of commercial remote sensing and has been a customer of satellite imagery for half a decade. He is an outspoken critic of the procurement and business processes implemented by incumbent commercial satellite imagery providers.www.sfgate.com