Fayette committee approves vote of no confidence

The Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee on Tuesday evening took a vote of no confidence in Belinda Biafore, the chair of the party’s state committee.

By a vote of 7 to 2, with one abstention, the local committee passed the vote of no confidence, and then moved on to the process of notifying the chair.

The committee’s secretary, Susan Williams, had written a letter to Biafore that was read to the committee. Member Matthew Wender made a motion the committee send the letter, which voiced a vote of no confidence in her leadership and asked her to resign from her position, to Biafore and the state DEC. Committee member Kay Jeffries seconded the motion.

Following discussion over minor changes to the letter, Wender amended his motion to include the suggested changes, and the committee voted 8-2 to accept Williams’ letter with the modifications.

The Wood County DEC, followed by committees in Monongalia and Greenbrier counties, already had taken similar votes.

The most recent uproar within the state’s Democratic Party came following a meeting of the state committee on June 3.

At the meeting, Biafore removed six members of the party’s new Affirmative Action (AA) committee prior to calling for a vote on the state party’s new Affirmative Action Plan, which had been submitted by party leaders. The newly formed AA committee, whose responsibilities call for the creation of the Affirmative Action Plan, had met for the first time on June 2.

Mary Ann Claytor, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for state auditor in the last election, participated in last Thursday’s meeting of the Fayette County committee. As The Register-Herald reported last week, she is co-chair of the AA committee and was among those removed from the state meeting.

“That meeting that we had on June 3 was just one example of the running of the Democratic Party. All of the caucuses had sent Belinda a request to reject (the plan Biafore had presented). The thing I just want to say is that all of this is not new,” Claytor said, pointing out the sharp decline in the number of Democrats elected around the state under Biafore’s leadership.

“This is not only about the AA plan … (It’s) just the culmination of the leadership (the party has had),” she said. “This has been a systemic problem since 2016.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Williams put it bluntly: “We have no confidence in her leadership,” she said. “It’s just that simple.”

