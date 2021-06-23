Vernon County-based youth mountain bike team planning its fourth season

More than 11 miles of trail make up this municipal system just north of I-70, and the ability to create different loops keeps riders coming back. Of several parking locations, the easiest one to access is at the western terminus of Nottingham Road in the Town of Avon, just outside Beaver Creek Resort. Because of their south-facing aspect, the trails here dry out more quickly from snowmelt than many others in the upper valley, making the preserve a popular spring spot (it opens April 15 and closes for the season on December 15 for wildlife protection). If you’re a fan of spinning your wheels alongside fragrant sagebrush and early-season wildflowers, this is also your spot. All of the trails are open to biking and hiking, except for locals’ favorite Lee’s Way Down, which allows mountain biking downhill only—lucky you.