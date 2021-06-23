Cancel
Vernon County, WI

Vernon County-based youth mountain bike team planning its fourth season

La Crosse Tribune
 12 days ago

Vernon Trails Area Composite (VTAC) is in its fourth season providing a club dynamic mountain biking experience to local youth. VTAC participates in the National Inter-Scholastic Cycling Association (NICA). NICA teams provide the opportunity for student-athletes to be a part of a team, grow as individuals and cyclists, and to be part of the larger NICA community. Student-athletes do not need to race in order to be part of the team. It is the mission of NICA to build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling. VTAC has 28 athletes participating in the 2021 season with 14 certified coaches.

