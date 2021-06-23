"This Is Not Easttown - Stay Away" Say Wallingford Residents

Kate Winslet as Mare in Mare of Easttown The Telegraph

A lot of people tuned in to see Kate Winslet playing a harried detective in HBO's recent murder mystery series, Mare of Easttown. I know I did. It was a fantastic series. It had everything: the bullish and yet sympathetic protagonist, Mare, who had gone through so much in her life and didn't even really seem to like her job, yet remained addicted to it; the murder victim, a stereotype-busting "teen mom" with secrets; plenty of suspects, who moved in and out of focus as the series continued; and, inevitably, a jaw-dropping twist. I loved it.

It was also set in the type of fictional Pennsylvania town that we don't often see on our screens, particularly in the UK. Big, yet drab houses; drug problems; an overhanging sense of ennui, of potential elsewhere, of stasis, of being stuck. It's something most suburban viewers can relate to.

So, as well as Winslet's flawless Delaware County accent, fans have gone wild for the location. Easttown is a fictional location, placed in Delaware County (hence the accent), and the show was filmed in various Philadelphia suburban locations including Aston Township, Wissahickon Valley Park, and Roxborough. The battered old police station where Mare spends her days was created from the old train station in Coatesville.

Mare's own house, however, is another matter. In the show, her house backs onto her ex-husband's new house, and much is made of their proximity. A lot of Mare's life is centered around her house; it's where she interacts with her mother, daughter, and grandson, and it's where she entertains her friends on football game nights. It stands to reason that fans of the program might be curious about it.

But the owners of the house - which sits in a nice neighborhood in Wallingford - are utterly sick of the interest currently being taken in their home and have made it clear that spectators will not be welcomed.

We've had a few instances where people have come on to our property -- one late at night to look in our front window. Supposedly, I can only guess to see if it's the same as where they filmed the show... [Our little girl is] afraid to go outside. She's afraid to play and it's become a concern to us because it's concerning to her. - "Mare of Easttown" location house owner

Police in the area have stepped up their patrols and warned that trespassing, blocking traffic, and disturbing the peace are offenses and won't be tolerated. Fans of Mare of Easttown should look elsewhere for their star-struck selfies.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.