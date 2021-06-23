Cancel
Ronan, MT

Schmidt pleads guilty to two felonies

By Valley Journal
valleyjournal.net
 13 days ago

A Ronan man admitted to his role in the assault of his former girlfriend this past February. Bojai Dominick Grant-Schmidt, 20, pleaded guilty at District Court in Polson June 17, to strangulation of a partner or family member and criminal endangerment, both felonies. The pleas were entered as part of an agreement that will dismiss at sentencing one count of sexual intercourse without consent. The agreement also amended one count of strangulation of a partner or family member to criminal endangerment.

www.valleyjournal.net
