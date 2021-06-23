Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Shares in French luxury goods companies fall after HSBC downgrades

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Zu8k_0acjdOHN00

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in major French luxury goods companies Kering and Hermes fell on Wednesday after HSBC downgraded its ratings on stocks in the sector.

Kering and Hermes were down by around 1% by 0705 GMT.

HSBC cut its ratings on Kering, Richemont and Burberry to “hold” from “buy”, while it also downgraded Hermes to “reduce” from “hold”.

“We expect the luxury sector to report exceptionally strong top-line growth for Q2 and expanded margins for H1, but the market might take a break as it really could be as good as it gets,” wrote HSBC in a note.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Goods#Stocks#Paris#French#Kering Richemont#Hermes#H1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

French shares close 0.22 pct higher on Monday

PARIS, July 5 (Xinhua) -- French shares edged up on Monday, with the benchmark Paris CAC 40 up 0.22 percent, or 14.68 points, to close at 6,567.54 points. Of the 40 selected large companies, 25 gained in the day. French banking group Societe Generale advanced 2.45 percent, the top gainer...
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Three US private equity groups circle UK supermarket

London (CNN Business) — Morrisons has become a takeover target for three major American private equity groups amid strong investor appetite for UK assets that could spark a bidding war for Britain's fourth biggest supermarket chain. In a statement on Saturday, Morrisons (MRWSF) said that its board would recommend a...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Bidstack shares fall after discounted placing for new platform

(Alliance News) - Bidstack Group PLC on Friday said it has raised GBP11 million via a discounted fundraise to fund the development of a new advertising platform. A total of 488.1 million new shares were placed with institutional and other investors at a price of 2.00 pence each, raising gross proceeds of a GBP9.8 million. Some directors subscribed for a total of 55 million new shares at the same price, raising further proceeds of GBP1.1 million.
MarketsNew York Post

AMC shares fall after research house discloses short position

AMC Entertainment shares fell as much as 12 percent on Friday after short-seller Iceberg Research tweeted that it had made a bearish bet against the theater chain operator’s stock. The so-called meme stock dropped 8.9 percent at $49.40 after falling as low as $47.77 following Iceberg’s disclosure on Twitter that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Richemont buys Belgian luxury handbag and leather goods maker Delvaux

ZURICH, June 30 (Reuters) - Luxury goods firm Richemont has acquired Belgian handbag and leather goods maker Delvaux in a private transaction, the Swiss group said on Wednesday. The transaction will have no material financial impact on Richemont’s consolidated net assets or operating results for the upcoming year, Cartier owner...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

BP downgraded by HSBC as investors have yet to embrace climate shift

Oil major BP was downgraded to hold from buy at HSBC, and its target price lowered to 360 pence from 365 pence, which said it will take years to change market perceptions about its ability to fund the transition to a lower-emissions world. "The key issue for BP is how to sustain group free cash flow when upstream volumes are set to fall by 40% through 2030," said analysts led by Gordon Gray, who nonetheless expressed optimism BP could do so. Buybacks and higher cash flows are so far failing to provide a catalyst, the analysts added.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Paytm to file draft prospectus as early as July 12 for $2.3 bln IPO -sources

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI and Scott Murdoch in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days after debut

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese regulators have gained a reputation for aggressive action, but even hardened investors were shocked by the announcement of a probe into ride-hailing firm Didi just two days after its $4.4 billion New York stock market debut. While Didi’s initial public offering (IPO) prospectus did mention...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

ContextLogic Shares Drop Following Rating Downgrade, CFO Departure

Evercore ISI analyst Shweta Khajuria downgraded ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) to In-Line from Outperform rating with a price target of $13, down from $17. CFO Rajat Bahri resigned from the mobile e-commerce company effective July 23 after four and a half years. The company did not provide a reason for the abrupt departure.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Colombia markets volatile after second downgrade to 'junk'

(Reuters) - Colombia’s markets slid on Friday but then recovered by late morning in volatile trading, a day after Fitch became the second major credit rating agency to downgrade the country’s credit rating to ‘junk’. Investors expected the rating downgrade after a tax reform failed in Congress, leading to social...
TrafficPLANetizen

French Company Proposes New Sleeper Train Network

A French company wants to connect Paris and 12 other European cities with a network of sleeper trains, "hoping post-Covid interest in cleaner, greener travel will generate interest in its proposed 'hotels on rails'," writes Kim Willsher in The Guardian. The company, Midnight Trains, "plans to serve at least a dozen destinations between 500 and 900 miles from Paris, including cities in Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Scotland" and begin service in 2024.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Capri Hikes FY22 Guidance As Luxury Goods Demand Improves

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) has raised its FY22 revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance. It raised the adjusted EPS outlook to $3.80-$3.90 from $3.70-$3.80 earlier, versus the consensus of $3.87. The company expects a sales outlook of $5.15 billion from the previous guidance of $5.1 billion versus the...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

European Stocks Fall On Central Bank Uncertainty After Good Data

European stocks retreated Wednesday as strong eurozone data added to worries about shifting central bank policies, while the Nasdaq edged to a fresh record on Wall Street. Business activity in the eurozone jumped at its fastest rate in 15 years this month, according to a report from IHS Markit that pointed to rising momentum as coronavirus vaccines become widespread.