Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Until golf's Olympic return, DeChambeau didn't dare dream it

By JIMMY GOLEN
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBPcc_0acjd2we00

Bryson DeChambeau grew up watching the Olympics and wishing that someday he would be able to take part.

As a golfer, he knew that was a bit of a stretch.

Although the sport was a part of the Olympic program early in the 20th Century, it was dropped from 1904 until it returned for Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

“There was never a thought in my mind — before 2016, obviously — that I thought I was going to be in the Olympics,” he said this week after making the field for the Tokyo Games. “I never would have thought that. Playing as good as I have these last few years has afforded me that opportunity."

DeChambeau, 27, was one year removed from his amateur days in 2016, and didn't come close to earning one of the four U.S. spots in the Olympic field. Now the sixth-ranked golfer in the world, he is one of four Americans selected for the 60-man field that will play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club outside of Tokyo from July 30-Aug. 8.

Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele will also represent the U.S.; world No. 2 Dustin Johnson has opted out.

DeChambeau said he remembers loving Olympic table tennis as a child and seeing Michael Phelps dominate the swimming in Athens and Beijing. Most of all, he hoped to someday be able to march into an Olympic stadium in the opening ceremony.

“When I missed it in Rio in 2016, I was like ’Man, that’s a goal of mine that I want to check off the list.′ I want to be an Olympian for the American team,” he said. “And I’m very fortunate to say that I’m an Olympian now.”

DeChambeau said Rickie Fowler, who played in Rio, said it was “the coolest experience ever.”

Not that he needed any convincing.

“As of right now, I am definitely going,” he said, acknowledging that the games have already been postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Japan remains in a partial lockdown. “If something was crazy to happen, obviously, we all wouldn’t be going."

The 2020 U.S. Open champion, DeChambeau was leading this year's tournament with nine holes to play before imploding on the back nine at Torrey Pines. He made back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12, then took a triple on the 13th hole and a quadruple bogey on the 17th.

He finished the final round with a 6-over 77, nine strokes behind winner John Rahm.

This week brings him to TPC River Highlands outside of Hartford, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship. Five of the world's top 10 players are in the field, including Johnson, Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka.

DeChambeau has played in the tournament five times, never missing the cut and finishing in the top 10 the last three years.

“It fits my game pretty well. Hopefully I can fix the driver a little bit more — still struggling with that. The miss-hits are a little too wild. And that’s what I’m looking to change for this week,” he said. “If I can do that, I think I have a good chance to contend.”

DeChambeau also said he was eager to get back in front of fans after playing last year's tournament on an empty course. If that brings out the hecklers trying to stoke his feud with Koepka, that's fine, too.

“It’s something that just rolls right off my back,” he said. “People think it bothers me. It doesn’t. At all. It’s, like, just an afterthought to me. I hear it and it doesn’t even register in my head anymore. So people can keep saying it if they want. I've got no issue with it. It’s funny, if anything.”

And good for golf?

"There’s some good aspects to it," he said. “Now when you start saying it during somebody's golf swing, it’s different. But, you know, walking down the fairway, whatever? No harm, no foul.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Connecticut State
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Athens, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Rio De Janeiro#Americans#Olympian#Nos#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Golf
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Japan
Related
TennisPosted by
WGAU

Naomi Osaka's return to action highlights Olympic tennis

As it was, Naomi Osaka would have been one of the most-watched, most-discussed, most-supported athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. She's the highest-earning female athlete in the world, a tennis superstar and represents Japan, making her a strong medal contender for the host country. Then, of course, came the series of...
TennisPosted by
WGAU

On last Manic Monday, Federer, Djokovic, Kerber stick around

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — It was Wimbledon’s last Manic Monday — as of next year, no longer will all 16 fourth-round singles matches be scheduled on one day, a tradition vanishing along with that of a Middle Sunday without any play — and yet, amid all the chaos of simultaneous matches, one could be forgiven for imagining Roger Federer held the stage to himself.
TennisPosted by
WGAU

Not just another Manic Monday: Federer, Djokovic, Kerber win

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — Excitement and adoration greeted every point claimed by Roger Federer — “aaahs” and applause for a sliced backhand return or a 94 mph sliding wide ace, an unreachable drop volley or a forehand flicked suddenly and ferociously. It all got to be too much for...
SportsPosted by
WGAU

US women's hoops program director stepping down after Tokyo

USA Basketball women's national team director Carol Callan will step down after the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her role as the president of FIBA Americas. Callan has been with the national team since 1995 and has worked behind the scenes to help the U.S. win six consecutive Olympic gold medals. She was the person who made the call to players to let them know if they made a USA Basketball team. Callan also was in charge of the logistics whenever a team would travel to a tournament or training camp.
MLBPosted by
WGAU

LEADING OFF: All-Stars Ohtani, deGrom on tap for starts

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:. Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani (3-1, 3.60) takes the mound for the first time since being named an All-Star on both sides of the ball. Ohtani plans to participate in next week's Home Run Derby, then pitch and hit in the All-Star Game, meaning this will likely be his last turn pitching for Los Angeles before the break.
TennisPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Medvedev-Hurkacz match suspended until Tuesday

The fourth-round match between No. 2-seeded Daniil Medvedev and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz was suspended in the fourth set until Tuesday because of rain. Medvedev leads 6-2, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 3-4, with the players on serve in the fourth set. Medvedev seeks his first berth in a Wimbledon quarterfinal. He...