Frank de Boer has stepped down as Netherlands manager following the Oranje's disappointing round-of-16 exit from Euro 2020 on Sunday against the Czech Republic. After a 19-month spell at Atlanta United, de Boer was hired by the Netherlands in September 2020 and given a contract to last through the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. However, according to the Dutch federation's announcement on Tuesday, a clause in the former Dutch captain's contract said that his standing as manager would be reconsidered if he failed to lead the team to at least the quarterfinals at the Euros.